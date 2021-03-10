Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate Expands Executive Team With Addition of Senior Commercial Banking Veteran, Douglas P. Harmon

GREENWICH, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate (CounterpointeSRE) announced today that it has expanded its executive team with the addition of Douglas P. Harmon. Harmon brings deep real estate loan and bond products experience to the team with over $10 billion in capital markets, portfolio and transaction management, origination, structuring, and syndications over his career. Harmon is a former Managing Director at such leading firms as the Arden Group, A10 Capital, and RBS Securities, Inc.

"We're very pleased to be able to add Doug to our team at a time when the market is heightening its demand for our ability to manage complex transactions," stated Managing Partner Eric Alini. "Doug's experience across a wide variety of lending platforms enhances CounterpointeSRE's ability to serve commercial building owners, developers and the cities who we serve in a manner that is as efficient as the projects we finance," he continued.

"I am excited to focus my efforts in a market and on projects that ultimately reduce carbon emissions or increases resiliency," remarked Douglas Harmon. "The transactions are as large and complex as I'm accustomed, only there is an added social benefit when we can make the financing line up with the client's bottom line," he concluded.

Mr. Harmon brings expertise to the team having originated and managed portfolios that included A/B notes, mezzanine loans, non-recourse bridge loans as well as senior loans. Having previously served as a Managing Director and senior originator for RBS Securities, Inc. commercial real estate platform as well as co-head of the Leveraged Capital Markets effort, Doug originated and syndicated in excess of $1 billion of commercial real estate loans. Preceding RBS, Doug was head of the commercial real estate syndication platform for KeyBank and was co-head of the Mortgage Desk for the European commercial real estate platform at Merrill Lynch. Doug earned a B.A. from Colgate University and an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management - Northwestern University.

