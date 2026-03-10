CounterX Therapeutics Executes Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Portfolio of Novel Monoclonal Antibody and Vaccine Candidates Targeting Fentanyl and Opioid Overdose

SEATTLE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterX Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapeutics and vaccines to address opioid overdose and dependence, today announced the execution of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Minnesota and the University of Washington. The licensing agreement covers issued and pending patents including novel therapeutics and vaccine candidates targeting fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, and platform technologies for various indications.

"This licensing agreement represents a major strategic milestone for CounterX Therapeutics," said Shawn Iadonato, Chief Executive Officer of CounterX Therapeutics. "Securing exclusive rights to this innovative antibody and vaccine portfolio significantly strengthens our intellectual property position and solidifies our mission to deliver transformative therapies to prevent overdose from fentanyl and other opioids. This technology has the potential to fundamentally change how opioid overdoses are treated and addresses the ongoing public health crisis caused by illicit fentanyl."

The licensed intellectual property includes a portfolio of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies designed to rapidly bind fentanyl and related opioids as well as vaccine candidates. It also covers the foundational components of CounterX Therapeutics' proprietary CounterXCL™ platform designed to advance next-generation biologic approaches to overdose intervention and prevention, and to counteract other chemical threats of national interest.

The licensed technology was developed by Marco Pravetoni, PhD., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of CounterX Therapeutics in his role as a faculty at the University of Minnesota and the University of Washington. It is based on years of his pioneering research into therapeutic approaches for substance use disorders and overdose. The antibodies are engineered for high specificity and potency against fentanyl and related synthetic opioids, which are responsible for the majority of overdose deaths in the United States.

"This is an exceptional and exciting technology with the potential to address one of the most urgent public health crises of our time," said Marco Pravetoni, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of CounterX Therapeutics. "These monoclonal antibodies were designed to precisely target fentanyl and its analogs, offering a novel biological approach that could complement or extend existing drug overdose interventions and medications for opioid use disorders. We are thrilled to advance this science into the clinic and unlock its full therapeutic potential."

CounterX Therapeutics plans to leverage the licensed patents to advance CTRX-101, its lead antibody candidate, into clinical development in 2026 and continue to expand its platform to address a broader range of high-risk synthetic opioids.

About CounterX Therapeutics

CounterX Therapeutics is at the forefront of the battle against the opioid epidemic, exploiting cutting-edge biotechnology to develop life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We combine scientific expertise with an experienced leadership team and a deep commitment to social impact. Our groundbreaking antibody therapies are designed to blunt the effects of opioids, reduce the risk of overdose and provide a path to recovery. Dr. Marco Pravetoni is the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at CounterX Therapeutics and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

CTRX-101:

CTRX-101 is a monoclonal antibody against fentanyl that is in development for the prevention of accidental overdose in high-risk patients. It is a long-acting subcutaneous injectable product that is not an opioid or controlled substance. CTRX-101 was well-tolerated in preclinical models with no serious adverse events when used in combination with other medications for opioid use disorder (OUD). It is not expected to cause opioid withdrawal and may be safe when used in combination with other medications. The Company anticipates starting a Phase 1 clinical trial of CTRX-101 in 2026.

