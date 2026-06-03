CounterX Therapeutics to Present at the 88th Annual College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) Scientific Meeting

Company leadership to highlight advances in the development of CTRX-101, a once-monthly monoclonal antibody for the prevention of fentanyl overdose and the company's pipeline

SEATTLE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterX Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapeutics to end the opioid overdose and addiction epidemic, today announced that company leadership will present at the 88th Annual Scientific Meeting of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD), taking place June 13–17, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.

Shawn Iadonato, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CounterX Therapeutics, and Marco Pravetoni, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Founder, will participate in scientific presentations and discussions focused on the growing drug overdose crisis and the development of novel medical countermeasures.

"CPDD is one of the premier scientific forums focused on substance use disorders and overdose prevention," said Shawn Iadonato, Chief Executive Officer of CounterX Therapeutics. "We are pleased to share CounterX's progress in advancing next-generation approaches designed to help address the devastating impact of fentanyl overdose."

Presentation Details:

Session: Innovator Keynote

Title: Antibody-based therapeutics to protect against overdose from opioids and poly-drug exposures

Presenter: Dr. Marco Pravetoni

Date: June 15, 2026

Time: 1:00PM - 2:00PM Pacific time

Location: OCC Level 2, Oregon Ballroom 202

Session: Development of Sequesterant-Based Therapeutics for SUD and Drug Overdose

Title: CTRX-101, an Anti-Fentanyl Monoclonal Antibody for the Prevention of Overdose in Patients with Opioid Use Disorder

Presenter: Dr. Shawn Iadonato

Date: June 16, 2026

Time: 8:00AM - 9:00AM Pacific time

Location: OCC Level 1, Oregon Ballroom 101

About CounterX Therapeutics

CounterX Therapeutics is at the forefront of the battle against the opioid epidemic, exploiting cutting-edge biotechnology to develop life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We combine scientific expertise with an experienced leadership team and a deep commitment to social impact. Our groundbreaking antibody therapies are designed to blunt the effects of opioids, reduce the risk of overdose and provide a path to recovery. Dr. Marco Pravetoni is the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at CounterX Therapeutics and Rick L Seaver Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

CTRX-101:

CTRX-101 is a once-monthly monoclonal antibody for the prevention of fentanyl overdose. It is a long-acting subcutaneous injectable product that is not an opioid or controlled substance. CTRX-101 was well-tolerated in preclinical models with no serious adverse events when used in combination with other medications for opioid use disorder (OUD). It is not expected to cause opioid withdrawal and may be safe when used in combination with other medications. The Company anticipates starting a Phase 1 clinical trial of CTRX-101 in 2026.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CounterX Therapeutics

Jacques Bouchy

Chief Business Officer

206.486.4755

[email protected]

SOURCE CounterX Therapeutics