CounterX Therapeutics Invited to Present at Science2Startup

SEATTLE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterX Therapeutics today announced that the company has been selected to present at Science2Startup (S2S) in Cambridge, MA on May 13, 2026. Shawn Iadonato, Chief Executive Officer of CounterX Therapeutics, will present an overview of the company and its innovative approach to developing next-generation therapies to address the fentanyl overdose crisis.

"We are excited to participate in S2S and be a part of this exclusive symposium for a select group of cutting-edge biotechnology companies," said Shawn Iadonato, Chief Executive Officer of CounterX Therapeutics. "This event provides an excellent platform to connect with multiple stakeholders who are committed to transforming breakthrough science into impactful therapies."

S2S is an invitation-only symposium featuring the most innovative therapeutics startup ideas from the world's top research institutions. Over 100 teams applied to participate in this highly competitive program. A senior advisory group including leading life science VCs selected 8 teams to participate in this annual event. These 8 teams will present to an audience including VC's, angel investors, pharma scouts, and other members of the life science ecosystem.

For more information about Science2Startup, please visit the event's official website.

About CounterX Therapeutics

CounterX Therapeutics is at the forefront of the battle against the opioid epidemic, exploiting cutting-edge biotechnology to develop life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We combine scientific expertise with an experienced leadership team and a deep commitment to social impact. Our groundbreaking antibody therapies are designed to blunt the effects of opioids, reduce the risk of overdose and provide a path to recovery. Dr. Marco Pravetoni is the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at CounterX Therapeutics and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

CTRX-101:

CTRX-101, is a monoclonal antibody against fentanyl that is in development for the prevention of accidental overdose in high-risk patients. It is a long-acting subcutaneous injectable product that is not an opioid or controlled substance. CTRX-101 was well-tolerated in preclinical models with no serious adverse events when used in combination with other medications for opioid use disorder (OUD). It is not expected to cause opioid withdrawal and may be safe when used in combination with other medications. The Company anticipates starting a Phase 1 clinical trial of CTRX-101 in 2026.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CounterX Therapeutics

Jacques Bouchy

Chief Business Officer

206.486.4755

[email protected]

SOURCE CounterX Therapeutics