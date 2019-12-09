Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Sister Hazel, Colt Ford, Easton Corbin and Jake Owen to Perform Private Shows at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, is thrilled to announce a three-night line-up of private concerts at the upcoming Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions™ Presented by Insurance Office of America. Some of the nation's most beloved performers including Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Sister Hazel, Colt Ford, Easton Corbin and Jake Owen will perform as part of the tournament festivities in nightly private concerts during the week, which kicks off the LPGA Tour in January. Since 2014, the tournament has raised more than $3.5 million for charity.

The tournament will bring together top professional women golfers to play side-by-side with celebrities including NBA champion Ray Allen; Super Bowl XVIII MVP Marcus Allen; MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz; MLB Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez; Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Urlacher; NHL All Star Jeremy Roenick; celebrity chef Bobby Flay, TV personality Ben Higgins and many more.

The festivities will start on January 14 with a concert featuring chart-topping country star Colt Ford opening for the iconic group Boyz II Men. From #1 hits to having a residency in Las Vegas since 2013, these guys do not slow down. Their friendship with Colt Ford formed back in 2012 when Wanya Morris collaborated with him on his album, "Declaration Of Independence." Colt Ford has over a billion streams and this evening is expected to be one for the ages.

On January 16, another concert event will take place with two of the most popular bands from the 1990s, Counting Crows and Sister Hazel, taking the stage. The Tournament of Champions entertainment line-up will conclude with a final concert on January 18 featuring Easton Corbin and country star Jake Owen, who was nominated for 2019 Single of the Year at the ACM Awards for "Down to the Honkytonk."

"The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions is the 'party on tour' because nowhere else can you see your favorite bands perform at night after watching celebrities compete alongside top female golfers during the day," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts and founder of the tournament. "This year's tournament is bigger than ever and will provide a jam-packed week of unforgettable entertainment."

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions will be held January 16-19, 2020, at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando. Tickets to the nationally-televised tournament and concerts are available at DiamondLPGA.com .

To date, 35 LPGA professionals have qualified to play including Brittany Lincicome, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie, Shanshan Feng, Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park. Additional LPGA champions and celebrity commitments will be announced closer to the tournament date. The LPGA champions will play 72 holes of stroke play for $1.2 million in official prize money, while the sports and entertainment celebrities compete using a modified Stableford scoring format for their own $500,000 purse.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com or follow @DiamondResorts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the tournament and behind the scenes look, visit DiamondLPGA.com or follow @TheVacationDR on Twitter and Instagram. Join the social conversation with #DiamondLPGA.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women's Network and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at Facebook.com/lpga, Twitter.com/lpga and Youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour. It is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2019 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2019 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit ioausa.com.

