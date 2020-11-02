Counting House Associates to Merge with Acuity

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Counting House Associates, a New Hampshire-based firm that works exclusively with small businesses, will be merging with Acuity, an online accounting service based in Atlanta. Both companies are extremely excited for the future and the ability to expand services, support, and available staff to their existing client bases.

Both Firms Seek To Learn From Each Other

Acuity and Counting House have agreed to mutually examine the best practices of each firm to create a unified vision to best serve small businesses. Acuity will be bringing over CHA staff, effectively creating little to no change for current Counting House clients while also giving them access to and support from over 100 team members. Van Ballantyne, the founder of Counting House, will accompany the merger and stay on board to ensure a seamless and successful handoff.

Ballantyne and his team are thrilled to be joining the Acuity group. "We have a shared passion for helping small businesses and are excited by Acuity's modern, tech-based approach to delivering accounting services."

Continued Growth for Acuity

Acuity is continuing to keep pace with increased demand for small business accounting, and recent decisions to expand have been weighed carefully to ensure a sustainable business model and to ensure the quality of their product for all clients.

Kenji Kuramoto, CEO of Acuity, put it well. "We are excited to have Van and the rest of the Counting House team join Acuity. From our first meetings, we saw another accounting firm who shared our passion for serving small businesses but who also did it in a non-traditional manner. We quickly realized that we had an opportunity to learn faster and serve clients better by coming together as organizations."

Firms interested in the opportunity to merge with Acuity can learn more here .

About Acuity

Acuity is a full-service financial firm offering modern-day bookkeeping, tax, accounting, and CFO services for small businesses and startups looking for part-time financial help. Acuity works with a wide range of businesses but offers specialized services for SaaS / tech companies, creative agencies and studios, chapter-based organizations, and businesses with cryptocurrency assets. Started in 2004, Acuity now helps 500 companies in 35 states across the U.S. and 8 different countries think differently about their finances and scale with intention. With 125 cloud accounting certifications and an extensive partnership network of the top technology companies in the industry, Acuity is able to provide clients with expert-level financial services, strategic advice, and powerful software. Acuity grants entrepreneurs and business owners the freedom to focus less on back-office tasks and more on running and growing their businesses.

