Countiss Wealth Management launches to serve the multi-generational planning needs of families and business owners

JACKSON, Miss., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Countiss and Olivia Countiss, a father-daughter duo of wealth planners, announce the launch of Countiss Wealth Management. Together, they have nearly 25 years of combined experience in wealth management, financial planning and investing. Dan and Olivia Countiss were both previously with Edward Jones, where they served nearly 500 client families and business owners in the local area and managed nearly $200 Million in investments.

"By forming Countiss Wealth Management, we can create a new practice that allows us to work together in serving clients long into the future," Dan Countiss said. "We see ourselves as now being a multigenerational family serving multigenerational families. By working with and beside Olivia, we can deliver more expertise together to our clients."

By creating their own independent financial advising practice, Dan Countiss and Olivia Countiss can now work together as a team to take more comprehensive care of their clients. They are joined by Investment Analyst Chandler Duke and Client Services Associate Christy Walker.

"We always want to be in the best place possible to service our clients and their families. This is a wonderful change for clients who choose us," says Olivia Countiss. Some benefits include:

Improved financial planning services. Countiss Wealth Management will deploy the industry-leading financial planning software, enabling the Countiss team to deliver improved advice and input on key financial decisions. Clients will gain a truly comprehensive picture of their finances.

Upgraded technology. Improved technology will make it easier for clients to work with the practice and enable the Countiss team to spend more time talking with clients instead of on administrative tasks.

Advice on 401k plans. With LPL Financial, we can provide advice on your 401k investments. Olivia says, "With 401ks being the first vehicle for retirement savings, clients have been asking for advice on how to invest their 401k dollars , and Countiss Wealth Management will now be able to help clients with this important part of their financial picture."

LPL Financial provides back-office support for Countiss Wealth Management. With more than 22,000 financial advisors nationwide, LPL Financial is the No. 1 independent broker-dealer and advisory firm in the United States according to Financial Planning Magazine 1996-2023 based on total revenue.

About the Partners:

Dan Countiss joined Edward Jones in 2010. Dan became a financial advisor after owning a successful business and selling it, making him an ideal fit for business owner clients. He earned an undergraduate degree in Marketing & Finance and a master's degree in Human Resources. He served in the US Army and has been married to Karen for almost 40 years and has two grown daughters. He is an avid golfer and Mississippi State fan.

Olivia Countiss joined Edward Jones in 2015 and holds the designations of CEPA and AAMS. Being on the front lines of seeing her father run a successful business and become a financial advisor, Olivia took an interest in investing and financial planning at a very young age. In fact, she maxed out a Roth IRA account when she was just 12 years old. She earned her undergraduate degree in Managerial Finance at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where she also played Division 1 basketball. Beyond being an athlete, Olivia has also done volunteer work in Guatemala, Nepal, and Paraguay.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a leader in the markets they serve, serving nearly 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide.

For inquiries, please contact Countiss Wealth Management at 769-289-1001.

For more information about LPL Financial, please visit www.lpl.com

www.countisswealthmanagement.com

344 Keyway Drive, Suite B

Flowood, MS 39232

769-289-1001

