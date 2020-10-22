COUNTQ System Advances Accuracy And Throughput For COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical companies must account for all vaccine vials on a production line, and the process includes inspection, labeling, reinspection, boxing and shipping. With the COUNTQ system, a trained operator can accurately inspect a tray in 15 seconds. The machines eliminate count deviations that occur during the filling, inspection and packaging processes. The system's software provides 100 percent electronic verification of product counts and eliminates the reworking of vaccine lots due to reconciliation and count discrepancies.

A single COUNTQ machine handles vials, syringes, ampoules and other tray-loaded parts. The COUNTQ systems offer deep learning (form of AI) to enable the inspection of products that cannot be counted consistently with traditional machine vision technologies. COUNTQ machines offer deep learning for scenarios in which there is greater variation in products and presentation to the camera, such as the inspection of ampoules.

The stainless-steel COUNTQ systems are available in multiple forms for different manufacturing environments, including full-sized units with conveyor transport and smaller manual feed and inline options. The machines are portable and can move along the manufacturing process.

"There is a lot of experience behind the development of the COUNTQ system, since Verista has made count reconciliation systems for more than 15 years under the Acquire Automation name," add Evans. "COUNTQ is the only comprehensive system of its kind currently offered by an American company."



About Verista

Verista offers transformative compliance, automation, validation and packaging solutions to leaders in the pharmaceutical and life sciences, nutrition and supplements, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries. Verista was launched in 2020 by bringing together three trusted firms: Clarke Solutions, Covex LLC, and Acquire Automation. Verista's customers trust our 350+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results. Verista's consultants bridge the traditional chasm between IT and operations, following repeatable processes that deliver solutions for individual devices, capital equipment, site and enterprise-wide systems, regulatory and sales. Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, and Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.verista.com .

About Lightview CapitalTM

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit https://lightviewcapital.com/

