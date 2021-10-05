Country & Southern Pop Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter Releases Cute & Catchy New Video For "Gave Him A Girl"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is excited to release her new music video today ( youtu.be/vEheHlkZfDU ) for "Gave Him a Girl," a song which she proudly embraces her southern country roots. The song was recently heralded by journalist and country music historian Robert K. Oermann as "cute and catchy" in his weekly single review column for Music Row Magazine. The video also follows suit and hints at scenes from Brei's upbringing as a little girl, her family's influence on her, and shows the very authentic and vivacious southern persona she is building a reputation for.

"Gave Him a Girl" Single Art [Brei Carter | Photo by: Artisan Imagery]

The video is also set to make its network TV premiere on Monday, October 11 on The Country Network, along with forthcoming airings on Country Music Today on The Heartland Network, and will be added to the live-streaming rotation at Nashville Country Music TV.

Brei is also one of the featured guest performing artists on Michael Johnathon's WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour, Show #1019, being taped tonight at the historic Lyric Theater in Lexington, Kentucky. Brei is set to perform "Gave Him A Girl" and a few others, along with telling the stories behind her songs. The show will stream live at 7pm ET at WoodSongs.com/Live .

Single Name: "Gave Him a Girl"

Release date: July 24, 2020

Label: Independent

Songwriters: Brei Carter, Mason Douglas, Jason Wyatt

Audio Produced by: Jason Wyatt

Buy/Stream/Listen at breicarter.hearnow.com/gave-him-a-girl

Official Video: youtu.be/vEheHlkZfDU

Video Produced/Directed by: Heather Carpenter, Artisan Imagery

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei's family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church's choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelor's in Business from University of Louisiana at Monroe, a Master's in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary. She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. With a growing catalog of singles, this young singer-songwriter is a welcome addition to the emerging new styles of the country music community.

Media Contact:

Jason Ashcraft

615-991-1125

[email protected]

SOURCE Brei Carter