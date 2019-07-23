Country Artist Luke Combs Joins Farm Aid 2019 Lineup

EAST TROY, Wis., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning country music artist Luke Combs will support Farm Aid at its annual music and food festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, the organization announced today.

"I am honored and excited to be a part of the history that is Farm Aid," said Combs, who is from Asheville, NC. "The band and I can't wait to spend the day with Willie [Nelson] and meet some of the local family farmers at the show. This festival means a lot to these farmers and to us."

Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Award-winner Combs is a multi-platinum country singer-songwriter. This year will mark his first Farm Aid appearance. He joins the star-studded Farm Aid 2019 lineup, which features Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, as well as Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola, and Particle Kid.

After an extremely successful sales so far, a limited number of Farm Aid 2019 tickets remain available for purchase at Livenation.com. Individual ticket prices range from $54.50 to $249.50.

Farm Aid will make additional announcements throughout the summer, including ways everyone can get involved in the annual festival's events and in the local farm and food movement. For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2019 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid welcomes the participation of the business community and offers corporate sponsorship and VIP hospitality opportunities. For more information, contact Glenda Yoder at glenda@farmaid.org.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised $57 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

