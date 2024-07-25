COUNTRY BEATS, CARIBBEAN BREEZE: CHART-TOPPING BAND PARMALEE TO PERFORM AT BEACHES TURKS & CAICOS

"Parmalee in Paradise: A Country Concert in the Caribbean" will bring together award-winning artists with unique add-ons for Beaches Resorts guests and a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience

GRACE BAY BEACH, Turks and Caicos, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country beats will come alive shoreside on Grace Bay Beach with an exclusive live performance by the award-winning band Parmalee at Beaches Turks & Caicos on October 27, 2024. Joined by Texas chart-topper and bilingual recording artist Frank Ray , the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive family-friendly vacation is inviting guests to pack their favorite cowboy couture for "Parmalee in Paradise: A Country Concert in the Caribbean" – an exclusive musical inspired weekend under the Caribbean sun and stars.

This fall, Beaches Turks & Caicos invites country music fans to follow their favorite artists to the Caribbean to bask in an exclusive gig-tripping experience with “Parmalee in Paradise: A Country Concert in the Caribbean,” featuring chart-topping stars Parmalee and Frank Ray, October 26-29, 2024. For fall travelers who book a stay to attend “Parmalee in Paradise: A Country Concert in the Caribbean,” Beaches Turks & Caicos is offering a soul-stirring VIP weekend package. Available as an add-on, the package includes a meet-and-greet and special photo op with Parmalee and Frank Ray, as well as exclusive front-row seating during the live concert event, among other events and perks.

Country'd Look Good on…the Caribbean

Known for their chart-topping hits like "Carolina" and "Just the Way," Parmalee will bring their signature blend of irresistible melodies and sure-fire radio favorites to Beaches guests. The American country music band, hailing from Parmele, North Carolina, consists of brothers Matt Thomas and Scott Thomas, their cousin Barry Knox and childhood best friend Josh McSwain. With four #1 singles, multiple platinum records, and more than 1 billion on-demand streams, Parmalee, named Billboard's most streamed country group in 2023, is one of country music's most successful acts – and this fall, they are taking their talents to the sand. Frank Ray, whose unique blend of country and Latin influences have quickly made him a favorite among country music fans, will open the show with chart-topping singles including fan-favorite, "Country'd Look Good on You."

High Tides & VIP Vibes: Book An Exclusive Gig-Tripping Experience This Fall

Tapping into the gig-tripping trend and giving travelers even more reasons to book a fall trip to the Caribbean, Beaches is delivering a unique opportunity to rub elbows with the traveling country stars: a VIP weekend package available over the dates October 26-29, 2024. Among the perks, the $300 add-on package includes a meet-and-greet opportunity and photo op, as well as exclusive front-row seating during the live concert event. The party continues with country fans invited on a private evening cruise to watch the sun dip below the horizon while listening to popular country melodies. Bringing a touch of magic to Caribbean communities, guests will join Parmalee and Frank Ray on a visit to a local school for a special give-back experience with the Sandals Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Beaches Resorts. For more information or to purchase the package, please visit www.beaches.com/parmalee-in-paradise/ . For every package sold, $25 will be donated to the Sandals Foundation to support the surrounding communities.

Win the Trip: Enter the Parmalee in Paradise Sweepstakes

From swaying to the rhythm of country tunes with your toes in the sand to singing along to top hits under the night sky – for one lucky superfan and a plus one, a trip to see Parmalee at Beaches Resorts is in the Caribbean stars. Accepting entries through August 15, a "Parmalee in Paradise" sweepstakes* hosted on Beaches Resorts' Instagram channel offers a four-day, three-night all-inclusive vacation for two (2) with round-trip economy airfare to Beaches Turks and Caicos, plus all the offerings included in the VIP package. To enter, visit Beaches Resorts' Instagram ( @BeachesResorts ) and locate the post announcing Parmalee in Paradise, where tagging a friend and using the hashtag #BeachesResortsConcert in the comments can land you in paradise with Parmalee.

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes the adults-only Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

About Parmalee

As the most-played band on Country Radio in 2023, Parmalee is one of country music's most successful acts with four #1 singles, multiple platinum records, and more than 1 billion on-demand streams. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), Cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long friend Josh McSwain (guitar/keyboard), the North Carolina natives first topped the charts with "Carolina," followed by their Platinum-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, "Just the Way." They followed with "Take My Name," which was Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022. They recently scored their third consecutive #1 single with "Girl In Mine," which is Billboard's 8th Most Played Country Song of 2023. Those three #1's and 15 other tracks are available on their album For You 2, including their current Top 20 and rising Country Radio hit "Gonna Love You." For more information, visit www.parmaleemusic.com .

About Frank Ray

Texas chart-topper, bilingual recording artist and former police officer Frank Ray is busting open doors in the country genre, adding his signature Latin flavor to the scene. Growing up just three miles from the border in New Mexico, Frank, born Francisco Gomez, was immersed in the best of both worlds - enriched by his Mexican culture and surrounded by Texas Country music. Praised as "easygoing contemporary Country with Pop-Soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice" (Rolling Stone), Frank's "catalog is representative of his fun personality and flair" (Country Now), expertly blending '90s Texas Country, Latin, R&B and Pop. As an entertainer, Frank delivers electrifying, high-energy performances that have something for everyone. With immense cross-cultural appeal and a panorama of influences, "One of the most influential Latinos'' (Time Magazine), Ray "is looking to stretch Country music's cultural boundaries" (Los Angeles Times).

In the three short years since embarking on his musical journey full-time, he has racked up two No. 1 singles and three Top 10 singles on Texas Country Radio, become a staff songwriter, signed a record deal with BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records and much more. Along with being named an "Artist to Watch" by Rolling Stone and Amazon Music USA as well as a "Listen Up Artist" by CMT, Ray has appeared on USA Network's Real Country, been profiled in the Los Angeles Times and on NBC's TODAY.

The latest from Frank Ray is the intoxicating "Uh-huh (Ajá)" that will have you so infatuated with your partner that you'll join as he dances between English & Spanish lyrics in this smash penned by Shay Mooney (Dan+Shay) & Pedro Capó (2 billion+ streaming artist). Produced by GRAMMY® nominated Dave Pittenger, Ray's heritage shines, reminding listeners why Good Morning America lauded him among "Latino country artists that are expanding the genre while honoring their roots." For more information, visit https://frankraymusic.com/ .

