Country Cannabis Partners with Grammy-Award Winning Producer Shooter Jennings to Launch "Snake Mountain" Blend for Music Lovers

As the newest member of the Country family, Shooter joins industry pioneers Kraig Fox, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jamie Feaster, and Rama Mayo to lend his eye to the brand's product development and to take a leadership role in the company's burgeoning artist ambassador program. Born into country music royalty as the son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings has carved an illustrious career spanning three decades and multiple genres, producing music for widely acclaimed artists like Brandi Carlisle, Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Marilyn Manson, Yelawolf, Tanya Tucker, and The Turnpike Troubadours. Jennings is also a resident at the famous Sunset Sound Studio 3, which has been home to the birth of over 200 Gold records, including hit albums for Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Prince, the Rolling Stones, and Guns N' Roses.

"Shooter's legendary career enables us to connect with some of the most recognizable talent in the world," says Country CEO & Co-Founder Jamie Feaster. "Together, we aim to put music, art, and soul at the center of our brand and help inspire the next generation of artists."

Reflecting on his lifelong passion for cannabis, Shooter Jennings expressed excitement with the opportunities presented by the Country partnership. "After decades as a cannabis connoisseur, I'm thrilled to join the Country band," remarked Shooter. "I know I've experienced Country sparking creativity in my own process over the last six months."

The proprietary strain, Snake Mountain, was developed through a close collaboration between Country's cannabis experts and Shooter Jennings to build a preroll blend that inspires creativity and "unleashes your wild side."

About Country

Country is an award-winning lifestyle cannabis brand and a pioneer of "Light Cannabis." Known for introducing the market's first smokable light cannabis, Country has rapidly established itself as a leader in crafting accessible and reliable experiences for consumers of all experience levels. Country's mission is simple: create great tasting cannabis products that help folks win the day. Learn more at countryranch.com.

About Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings has been a dynamic force in the music industry for nearly twenty-five years, blending country, rock, and beyond while consistently pushing the boundaries of genre and creativity. He has carved his own path with an extensive and diverse body of work, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to artistic innovation.

Jennings' debut album, "Put The O Back In Country," released with Universal Music Group and produced by Dave Cobb, set the stage for his groundbreaking career. His concept album "Black Ribbons," featuring Stephen King, delved into a dystopian narrative with a compelling mix of rock and electronic music. In 2016, he paid homage to electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder with the meticulously crafted "Countach (For Giorgio)."

Jennings hosts the widely acclaimed Electric Rodeo on Sirius XM's Outlaw 62 channel and runs his own influential label, Black Country Rock. His prowess as a producer is evident in his Grammy-winning collaborations with Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, and his work with artists like Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Yelawolf, and the Turnpike Troubadours.

His contributions extend to prestigious soundtracks and scores, including Netflix's "The Punisher," "The Ranch," and "Chasing Whiskey: The Untold Story of Jack Daniel's." Jennings' work has also featured in high-profile projects such as Jaguar commercials & other major projects.

As "Put The O Back In Country" approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025, Shooter Jennings continues to be a versatile and influential figure in the music industry, celebrated for his relentless pursuit of creative excellence.

