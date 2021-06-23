Country Club at Woodland Hills Debuts Newly Remodeled Amenity Areas at Wine-Themed Unveiling Event

TULSA, Okla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Area senior living community Country Club At Woodland Hills recently welcomed guests and the public for the first time to experience the completion of the community's latest, designer remodel of high-profile common areas, including its dining and activities rooms, library and media center, outdoor patio and more. The project aimed to impart fresh aesthetics and add functionality and new programming that creates exciting, new dining and recreational options for residents and visitors to the community.

Tulsa senior living community Country Club At Woodland Hills proudly showcased its new, designer remodel at a recent Grand Unveiling event.

Focal points of the remodel included the community's Sensations Dining Room, which has been outfitted with fresh lighting, furniture, and a sophisticated, new color palette that's expected to transform and modernize the space. Amenities and common areas including the community's activities and event space, outdoor patio area, library and media center were also updated and refreshed as part of the large capital investment.

To debut these new amenity areas and others, Country Club At Woodland Hills recently held a socially distanced wine tasting and Grand Unveiling event at the community. Guests were treated to chef-prepared hors d'oeuvres and sampled local wines by Stable Ridge Winery. They also enjoyed live music, community tours and a variety of raffle prizes.

"Tulsa is known for its beautiful architecture and design, and for diverse culinary and social scenes which truly offer something for everyone," said Donna Boniello, Director of Interior Design for Discovery Design Concepts, which planned and executed the community's designer remodel. "We've drawn inspiration from the surrounding community and created amenity areas and spaces that are aesthetically pleasing, but also practical and multi-functional, further enriching the overall lifestyle experience residents can expect from the community."

Country Club At Woodland Hills offers Active Independent Living and Assisted Living complete with dining, social and recreational activities, multiple amenities and 24-hour service. The community is part of Discovery Senior Living's nationwide, multi-branded portfolio, which currently consists of more than 70 senior living communities in 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest US senior living operators and providers.

About Discovery Design Concepts

Discovery Design Concepts is an affiliate of Discovery Senior Living, specializing in seniors housing interior design. The in-house design agency provides forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as design renovations of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. By conceptualizing and designing new, transitional amenity areas and features that blend stylish design with practicality for today's seniors and tomorrow's, Discovery Design Concepts elevates residents' lifestyles in Discovery communities and creates new resident experiences consistent with the company's "Experiential Living" philosophy. Since its inception in 2019, Discovery Design Concepts has executed almost 10 million dollars in designer remodel and new-construction design projects.

