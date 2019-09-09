Country Crock® Introduces New Plant Butter

"We believe that plant-based eating has a positive impact on health and on the environment, and that plant-based food products should taste delicious," says Brian Orlando, Chief Marketing Officer for Upfield North America, the makers of Country Crock®. "That's why we set out to make a dairy-free butter that home cooks, chefs and bakers could cook, bake and spread with just like butter. We created a truly breakthrough product and have been so excited to see the response when people try it. We're turning even the biggest butter lovers out there into Country Crock® Plant Butter lovers."

To demonstrate just how much Country Crock® Plant Butter tastes like dairy butter, Country Crock® is launching a new campaign featuring actual butter lovers who have turned into Country Crock® Plant Butter enthusiasts. One butter lover is Lynn Rupley Smith, a state fair baking champion who has won 229 blue ribbons at county and state fairs over the past 30 years. In August, she won two more blue ribbons, this time using Country Crock® Plant Butter in her Strawberry Rhubarb and Shoofly pies. Country Crock® is also working with self-proclaimed butter lover and celebrity food expert Antoni Porowski, who surprises a fellow butter lover in her home. Together they put Country Crock® Plant Butter to the test in her grandmother's shrimp scampi and oatmeal cookie recipes, and Antoni successfully converts this butter lover into a Country Crock® Plant Butter lover!

Country Crock® Plant Butter is available in stores across the U.S. either in tubs with Olive Oil or Almond Oil, or in stick format with Olive Oil, Almond Oil or Avocado Oil. The tubs contain 40% less saturated fat than dairy butter per tablespoon serving, and the sticks contain 25% less saturated fat than dairy butter per tablespoon serving. Country Crock® Plant Butter's plastic tubs and lids, and cardboard box are recyclable per the instructions on the how2recycle packaging label. From an environmental standpoint, Country Crock Plant Butter production generates less than half the greenhouse gas emissions than producing dairy butter.

The suggested retail price for Country Crock® Plant Butter 16oz sticks is $3.49 and for Country Crock® Plant Butter 10.5oz tubs is $2.49, however prices may vary from store to store.

ABOUT UPFIELD

At Upfield, we make people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. As a global plant-based company, Upfield is the #1 producer of plant-based spreads with more than 60 brands, including iconic brands Flora, Rama, Blue Band, Proactive, Becel, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and Country Crock. With headquarters in Amsterdam, we sell our products in over 95 countries and have 17 manufacturing sites throughout the world. The company employs over 3500 Associates. Since 1871, we have been the authority in the spreads category which gives us unmatched experience, know-how and inspiration. We are focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting and have superior quality and helps us deliver on our mission to create "Better Plant-based Future." For more information, please visit our website at www.Upfield.com.

