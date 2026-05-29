Country Crock® Teams Up with Sony Pictures' "The Breadwinner," a Comedy Film Celebrating Busy Families

Country Crock Featured in Nate Bargatze's Debut Feature "The Breadwinner," Arriving in Theaters May 29

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Crock®, known for helping families deliver reliable results no matter who's in the kitchen, today announced a new collaboration with TriStar Pictures' upcoming original family comedy "The Breadwinner," arriving exclusively in U.S. theaters May 29, 2026. Country Crock is featured in the film and will support its integration with a dynamic social content series developed in partnership with key influencers.

"The Breadwinner" celebrates busy families and captures the hilarious chaos and unpredictability that can ensue from juggling everyday life. The collaboration with "The Breadwinner" reflects Country Crock's commitment to helping families deliver delicious meals with ease, brought to life by the film's heartfelt, humorous take on parenting.

"When it comes to everyday cooking, the difference is Country Crock—delivering reliable performance you can see and taste, from golden chicken to fluffy pancakes and creamy mashed potatoes," said Rachel Sexton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, North America, at Flora Food Group. "The Breadwinner reflects how families really live today—busy, making it work, and still finding moments of connection at the table. We're proud to partner with a film that captures both the pressure—and the joy—of family life."

Starring record-shattering comedian Nate Bargatze in his first feature film, "The Breadwinner" stars Bargatze as salesman Nate Wilcox and Mandy Moore as his wife, Katie. To Nate and their three children, Katie is the ultimate mom who manages their comically chaotic household with equal parts efficiency and love, and everything runs perfectly. But when Katie's household invention leads to a once-in-a-lifetime deal on "Shark Tank" and takes her on a prolonged business trip, Nate has to figure out how to keep the house from (literally) falling apart. He and his kids soon learn that while he may not do it like mom, he can figure out how to do it his way. Welcome to the dad era.

As part of the collaboration, Country Crock will roll out a digital and social campaign spotlighting how different families use mealtimes with Country Crock as meaningful—and nourishing—moments to connect.

Learn more about "The Breadwinner" and get tickets at https://breadwinnermovie.com/. Follow the story on social media on Facebook and Instagram @breadwinnermovie and @countrycrock.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group makes culinary essentials for better food. With roots in food dating back to 1871, we provide core ingredients for cooking, baking, spreading, frying, roasting, barbecuing, whipping, and finishing in home and professional kitchens - making meals more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable.

Our portfolio spans multiple categories, including butter, spreads, and blends; cream and creamers; sauces and culinary liquids; and cheese and cream cheese. Our brands include Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Rama, and Violife, alongside a growing professional business serving chefs and foodservice. We are deeply rooted in local food cultures and hold leading category positions in many of the 100+ countries we serve.

Our brands are supported by world-class R&D, proprietary food technologies, a state-of-the-art Culinary Centre, and full end-to-end capability from sourcing through manufacturing to market. In 2025, Flora Food Group achieved net sales of approximately EUR 3.0 billion and had around 4,600 Flora Foodies worldwide. Learn more at FloraFoodGroup.com.

About "The Breadwinner"

Directed by Eric Appel. Written by Nate Bargatze & Dan Lagana. Produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Nate Bargatze and Dan Lagana. Executive Producers are JoAnn Perritano, Michael Musgrave and Tyler Zacharia. The film also stars Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, Kate Berlant, with Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte.

Media Contacts

Susan Pac, [email protected]

SOURCE Flora Food Group