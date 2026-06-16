I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Spreads the Joy -- Named Best Butter Alternative by PEOPLE Food Awards 2026

Iconic buttery spread's updated formula provides certain essential nutrients alongside delicious flavor — and now PEOPLE agrees

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Original has been named the Best Butter Alternative by the PEOPLE Food Awards 2026, solidifying its position as a category leader in taste and performance. I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Original is a NutriRich™ spread that delivers delicious buttery flavor with an updated formula launched earlier this year. In addition to one tablespoon serving containing an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 with 20% of the recommended daily value of the essential fatty acid Omega-3 ALA, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Original has 70% less saturated fat than dairy butter*.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! PEOPLE Food Awards Winner

"Heart disease affects over 120 million Americans and remains one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.1 At the same time, more than 60% of adults are consuming more saturated fat than recommended.2 That's why small, everyday choices matter more than ever," said Chelsea LeBlanc, RDN, Nutrition Partner for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!. "As a cardiac dietitian, I recommend looking for the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark to help simplify grocery shopping. Simple swaps — like replacing butter on your morning toast with I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! can be an easy way to reduce saturated fat while adding Omega-3-ALA."

Selected after extensive testing by PEOPLE editors and staff, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Original stood out for its ability to replicate the taste and texture of traditional dairy butter. As one tester noted, "If I didn't know the brand, I would swear this was real butter."

"This recognition from PEOPLE is an incredible honor and a testament to our commitment to evolving with today's consumers," said Danielle DeGrandis, Brand Manager, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! at Flora Food Group. "We've reimagined I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! to deliver the rich, buttery experience people love — now paired with nutrient benefits and chef-level culinary performance that also make it a part of a GLP-1-friendly diet, recipe, meal plan or menu."

A NEW ERA OF "NEXT LEVEL BETTER"

The award follows earlier news of the brand's transformation, including a collaboration with Chef Gordon Ramsay that coincided with the launch of its NutriRich™ formula. The updated I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! product portfolio includes:

Original: Creamy, buttery taste with 70% less saturated fat than dairy butter* and an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and Omega-3 ALA. Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide.

Creamy, buttery taste with 70% less saturated fat than dairy butter* and an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and Omega-3 ALA. Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide. Light : Is an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and a good source of Omega-3 ALA with 60% less fat and 65% fewer calories than dairy butter.** Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide.

: Is an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and a good source of Omega-3 ALA with 60% less fat and 65% fewer calories than dairy butter.** Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide. Extra Creamy: A buttery blend crafted with 8% fresh cream for ultra-smooth, luxuriously thick texture, available in both a tub and sticks at retailers nationwide.

The NutriRich™ innovation for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! reflects Flora Food Group's purpose of Culinary Essentials for Better Food and is backed by the company's deep expertise in the science of dietary fats, their role in health and their culinary applications.

By combining nutrition know-how with culinary excellence, Flora Food Group is expanding consumer choice and helping people enjoy better food every day. As the global leader in this category, the maker of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! continues to modernize the category with innovations that deliver purposeful nutrition benefits, outstanding taste and superior performance.

Learn more at www.ICantBelieveItsNotButter.com and check out nutrient-dense recipes and more on the wellness hub.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group makes culinary essentials for better food. With roots in food dating back to 1871, we provide core ingredients for cooking, baking, spreading, frying, roasting, barbecuing, whipping, and finishing in home and professional kitchens - making meals more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable.

Our portfolio spans multiple categories, including butter, spreads, and blends; cream and creamers; sauces and culinary liquids; and cheese and cream cheese. Our brands include Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Rama, and Violife, alongside a growing professional business serving chefs and foodservice. We are deeply rooted in local food cultures and hold leading category positions in many of the 100+ countries we serve.

Our brands are supported by world-class R&D, proprietary food technologies, a state-of-the-art Culinary Centre, and full end-to-end capability from sourcing through manufacturing to market. In 2025, Flora Food Group achieved net sales of approximately €3 billion and had around 4,600 Flora Foodies worldwide. Learn more at FloraFoodGroup.com.

*Per 1 tablespoon serving: I Can't Believe it's Not Butter!® Original spread contains 6g total fat (2g saturated fat), 60 calories; Dairy Butter: 11g total fat (7g saturated fat), 100 calories. Nutritional values of dairy butter from U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019, available at not-butter.com/dairybutter. ** Per 1 tablespoon serving: I Can't Believe it's Not Butter!® Light spread: 4g total fat (1g saturated fat), 35 calories; Dairy Butter: 11g total fat (7g saturated fat), 100 calories. Nutritional values of dairy butter from U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. Food Data Central, 2019, available at not-butter.com/dairybutter. 1. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000462? 2. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000756?

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SOURCE Flora Food Group