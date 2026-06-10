Introducing Red Barn™ Creamery Butter: American Dairy Craft at Its Best

Red Barn Creamery Butter is proudly made in Kansas with 100% American cream, batch-churned to 84% butterfat and available in salted and unsalted 8-ounce blocks

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flora Food Group is proud to introduce Red Barn Creamery Butter – a world-class U.S. Grade AA butter crafted from 100% American cream and batch-churned in Kansas. Red Barn Creamery is debuting with Red Barn Creamery Butter, bringing American dairy craft to a new generation of cooks, bakers and food lovers.

Red Barn Creamery Butter

Unlike the high-volume, continuous process used by many large-scale butter producers today, Red Barn Creamery Butter's batch-churned method takes more time and care, helping develop its rich, creamy 84% butterfat, among the highest available on the market. The result is a distinctive smooth texture, deep flavor and consistent performance across a wide range of culinary applications.

"Red Barn Creamery is rooted in the power of American dairy craft," said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Flora Food Group. "It is a modern expression of American craftsmanship, simple ingredients and performance that stands with the best in the world. Red Barn Creamery brings that craft to today's kitchens through a world-class butter that is proudly American and built to perform."

How Red Barn Creamery Butter Stands Apart:

84% butterfat content: Among the highest available, delivering rich taste, smooth texture and elevated performance.

Exceptional quality and consistent performance across all cooking techniques: From searing and melting to whipping, baking and spreading, Red Barn Creamery Butter delivers reliable results every time.

U.S. Grade AA: The USDA's highest grade, reflecting superior quality and craftsmanship in every block.

Available in salted and unsalted varieties in a distinct 8 oz block: One block is equivalent to one cup or two standard sticks, making it easy to use in any favorite recipe.

To help introduce Red Barn Creamery Butter, the brand has teamed up with The New York Times best-selling author and Broma Bakery founder Sarah Fennel and award-winning Iron Chef Marc Forgione. These culinary experts hold their ingredients to the highest standards and put Red Barn Creamery Butter to the test across a variety of culinary applications, including pie crusts, cookies, ice cream, roasted chicken, steak and more.

"Great baking requires two things: good technique and good ingredients. And butter is the one ingredient I refuse to compromise on," said Sarah Fennel, The New York Times best-selling author and founder of Broma Bakery. "It's the backbone of every great bake, and Red Barn Creamery Butter delivers — transforming everyday recipes into richer cookies and irresistibly flaky pastries with fresh, 100% American cream."

"In a professional kitchen, butter isn't just an ingredient — it's the foundation of flavor, texture and technique on every plate," said award-winning Iron Chef Marc Forgione. "Red Barn Creamery Butter stands out for the way its high butterfat performs under pressure, delivering deeper richness, refined texture and consistent results that chefs can build on. That's what makes it indispensable — not just a preference, but a cornerstone."

Red Barn Creamery Butter is the newest addition to Flora Food Group's portfolio of culinary essentials, joining beloved brands such as Violife®, Country Crock® and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®. Red Barn's introduction reflects Flora Food Group's commitment to deliver food designed for how people eat today: offering options that are flexible, occasion-driven and centered around enjoying food at home.

Red Barn Creamery Butter is available now at select grocery stores and national retailers, with national availability later this summer. Both the salted and unsalted varieties carry a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 8 oz block. For more information, visit www.redbarncreamery.com.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group makes culinary essentials for better food. With roots in food dating back to 1871, we provide core ingredients for cooking, baking, spreading, frying, roasting, barbecuing, whipping, and finishing in home and professional kitchens - making meals more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable.

Our portfolio spans multiple categories, including butter, spreads, and blends; cream and creamers; sauces and culinary liquids; and cheese and cream cheese. Our brands include Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Rama, and Violife, alongside a growing professional business serving chefs and foodservice. We are deeply rooted in local food cultures and hold leading category positions in many of the 100+ countries we serve.

Our brands are supported by world-class R&D, proprietary food technologies, a state-of-the-art Culinary Centre, and full end-to-end capability from sourcing through manufacturing to market. In 2025, Flora Food Group achieved net sales of approximately EUR 3.0 billion and had around 4,600 Flora Foodies worldwide. Learn more at FloraFoodGroup.com.

Media Contacts

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SOURCE Flora Food Group