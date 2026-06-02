Country Day World School Achieves International Baccalaureate World School Authorization

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Day World School is proud to announce its official authorization as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School after just one year of preparation. This prestigious designation gives the institution Middle Years Programme (MYP) status, as we simultaneously near the end of the candidacy process for the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP). This milestone integrates Country Day World School into a global community of educators dedicated to a rigorous, inquiry-based curriculum that fosters intellectual, personal, and emotional growth.

Country Day World School Country Day World School

Achieving This Historic Milestone

The transition to becoming an IB World School is a notoriously demanding process, typically requiring several years of preparation, professional development, and internal auditing. However, the Country Day World School faculty and leadership achieved this authorized status in just one year. This accelerated timeline is a testament to the school's existing academic infrastructure and the unwavering commitment of its educators to meet the highest global standards of international education.

A Commitment to Global Citizenship

The International Baccalaureate framework is recognized worldwide for its ability to develop students who are not only academically proficient but also culturally aware and socially responsible. By joining the MYP network, Country Day World School provides a framework that encourages students to make practical connections between their studies and the real world. This approach ensures students are prepared for the complexities of a modern, interconnected society.

The Class of 2026 will hold a unique place in the school's history, as the current eighth-grade students will represent the first-ever cohort to graduate as official IB students. This achievement signifies the school's evolution into a premier destination for families seeking a dynamic and student-centered learning environment in the Tampa Bay area. The institution remains dedicated to aligning its entire educational continuum with these world-class standards.

Parents interested in learning more about enrolling their child in Country Day World School's programs visit cdstampabay.com for more information.

About Country Day Schools of Tampa Bay:

Located on a sprawling campus in Largo, Florida, Country Day World School provides a nurturing and innovative educational experience for students from Infants through eighth grade. The school is defined by its commitment to fostering global-minded leaders through a curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, and character development. With a focus on small class sizes and a dynamic learning atmosphere, Country Day World School remains a cornerstone of excellence in the Tampa Bay educational landscape.

Contact Information:

Name: Zachariah Steele

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (727) 596-1902

SOURCE Country Day World School