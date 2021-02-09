COUNTRY Financial® Partners with Loveland Innovations and Integrates IMGING® Technology into their Property Claims Process

COUNTRY Financial has partnered with Loveland Innovations to centralize collection and analysis of property claim data. Tweet this

"COUNTRY Financial is a leader in adopting innovative technologies in the property casualty insurance sector," says Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations. "They understand the future of property claims processing is about simplifying and streamlining workflows through advanced technologies that reduce cycle times and produce consistent and meaningful results. We're excited about our partnership with COUNTRY Financial and the opportunity to work together with them in realizing their new vision of workflows and property analytics."

Loveland Innovations' IMGING®, is a property data and inspection platform that serves as a centralized hub for all captured claims data. It automates and makes consistent data capture easy with patented technology, provides precise 3-D models and measurements, organizes photos to custom specifications in the cloud, uses automated artificial intelligence to identify potential damage for adjuster review, and makes reporting, sharing, and collaboration simple.



About COUNTRY Financial®

The COUNTRY Financial® group (www.countryfinancial.com) serves approximately one million households and businesses throughout the United States. It offers a wide range of financial products and services from auto, home, business and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure, and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.

