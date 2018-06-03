Country Garden Hotels Group and Hilton In Strategic Partnership

The partnership, formalized during a signing ceremony in Shanghai with Hilton CEO Christopher J. Nassetta and the representative from Country Garden, sees an initial six hotels owned by Country Garden now trading as Hilton branded properties or in the pipeline. As one of China's largest property developers, Country Garden has an existing portfolio of over 120 hotels in trading, under construction, and planning.

"Country Garden(2007.HK) is a widely admired property developer and we are thrilled to be extending our partnership with them," said Nassetta. "Ultimately, our goal is to provide exceptional experiences to our guests wherever they may be, and through this partnership, we have an opportunity to bring Hilton's signature hospitality to even more locations across the country."

A Country Garden Hotels Group representative said, "Country Garden, as the practitioner of China's new urbanization process, has been striving to meet peoples' demands for increased quality of education, tourism, and life as a whole.

"In cooperation with Hilton, Country Garden built two highly-regarded benchmark city hotels in Wuhan and Foshan, Hilton Wuhan Optics Valley and Hilton Foshan. These have now become the best choice for local tourists to do business and spend their vacation in quality comfort.

"In pursuing the same vision of promoting China's tourism and leisure industry, Country Garden Hotels Group and Hilton will work together to deepen cooperation, share their individual advantages, and bring more regions and consumers quality tourism and accommodation experiences."

Today, Hilton has a portfolio of 470 hotels operating or under development in China. A total of 226 hotels are currently under construction. The group recently expanded its footprint across the country with opening of two new Hampton by Hilton properties—the Hampton by Hilton Shunde Longjiang, Foshan and the Hampton by Hilton Suzhou Xiangcheng District—in April 2018.

Hilton also brought its Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to Northeast China for the first time in January 2018 through the opening of the Hilton Shenyang. The 329-room hotel owned by Shimao Group and managed by Hilton is near the local commercial centers, the transit hub and several tourist attractions.

SOURCE Country Garden Holdings