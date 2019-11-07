Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Partners with USO to Support Military Families

"We are honored to play a role in the lives of military service members and their families this holiday season," said Catherine Higgins Whiteside, Vice President of Marketing, Radisson Hotel Group. "At the heart of Country Inn & Suites by Radisson lives our deep sense of community, and we truly believe this partnership with the USO embodies our commitment to deliver memorable moments for all our guests, especially for the dedicated military men and women who protect our nation's communities every day."

The USO expresses America's gratitude and commitment to service members and their families through programs, services, and entertainment tours focused on connection, strengthening, wellness, and resiliency. As a nonprofit, the USO's critical mission is made possible by the generous contributions of the American people, support of corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers and staff.

"We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Country Inn & Suites by Radisson with the launch of the Rewarding Those Who Serve campaign. They continue to demonstrate how strongly invested they are in supporting our men and women in uniform, and military families," said Chad Hartman, USO Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "The USO and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson both strive to serve as a home away from home, when people need it most, by providing special moments for guests and families. We look forward to providing military families an opportunity to reconnect and enjoy time together this holiday season."

Brittany Boccher, 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, proud mother of two and USO ambassador, will help announce and celebrate the Rewarding Those Who Serve campaign with a segment on The Talk on November 14. The Talk airs on CBS Weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT/CT.

"The USO acts as an extended family with comfort, support, and care for American service members everywhere," said Boccher. "I have benefited from their services dozens of times as a spouse and a mom, and know that it sometimes takes a village to continue that community of care for our military families no matter what part of the journey they are on. I'm grateful for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson partnership because their ability to connect families and bring them together will create joy and have a powerful impact on those who serve."

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson created the Military 1st program which gives thanks to service members and their families when not traveling on official business. The program provides an upgrade to the best available room at the time of check-in, as well as a discount on each stay. Additionally, more than 450 Country Inn & Suites by Radisson hotels in the United States have thank you note writing stations in their lobbies, where guests of any age can write notes of thanks to service members. These words of gratitude are then sent to the USO for inclusion in its care packages distributed to service members worldwide.

About Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is an upper midscale hotel brand inspired by a sense of belonging, community and shared experiences. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson delivers modern country warmth through inviting design and service, so that all guests feel welcome and important. Signature brand amenities include free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot breakfast, fitness centers and the Read It & Return Lending Library. Guests and professional partners can enhance their experience with Country Inn & Suites by Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza and Park Inn by Radisson.

For reservations and more information, visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/countryinn

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/countryinn/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/countryinn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/countryinn/

About USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org .

