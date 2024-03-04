Country Inn & Suites in Baxter, Minnesota presents $5,000 Check to Local Charity

BRAINERD, Minn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local charity The Bridge on 7th Shelter has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Country Inn & Suites in Baxter, MN as a recipient of this year's Your Community, Your Choice Program from Choice Hotels International. This program, which began in 2019, recognizes and empowers local hotel owners to make a positive difference in their communities. As a winner of this year's program, Bridge on 7th Shelter will use the funds to fund their operations.

Karen Rettke, General Manager presents $5,000 check to The Bridge of 7th Shelter Manager, Bill Wear.

Country Inn & Suites in Baxter, owned by IGO Legacy Hotel Group, are supporters of their local community in many ways. Over the years they have achieved many fundraising projects for local charities, they honor our veterans by placing flags at their local cemetery, and they host an annual Blood Drive annually.

"The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Baxter, Minnesota believes that taking care of people is our number one priority and it is a privilege to help support our local community." -Karen Rettke, General Manager

The check presentation to Bridge on 7th Shelter representative took place on February 24, 2024, and presented to Manager, Bill Wear. Spokesperson, Tedi Russel, commented "We are honored to receive this generous donation. We plan to use this grant money to pay ongoing overhead costs, such as rent, utilities, coffee, snacks, and cleaning supplies. We feel fortunate to have the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Baxter, Minnesota to support us."

The Bridge on 7th

The Bridge on 7th is a low-barrier warming shelter providing a safe place to sleep for individuals 18+ who are experiencing homelessness in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Bridges of Hope, in partnership with law enforcement, Crow Wing County, nonprofit organizations, church partners, and community members recognized the need for a safe place for homeless adults to sleep in our community. This group has come together in a collaborative effort to address homelessness by providing a low-barrier overnight shelter that offers a safe place for individuals to rest for the night.

We opened our doors on Friday, December 3, 2021.Since that first snowy night we have served 277 unique individuals and offered 4,936 nights of shelter from the cold Minnesota winter.

https://Bridgesofhopemn.org

IGO Legacy Hotel Group

Country Inn & Suites, Baxter, is owned and managed by IGO Legacy Hotel Group. IGO Hotel Group is Inclusive of 12 award-winning hotels throughout the Midwest and is highly respected across the lodging industry for going above and beyond the standard convenient location, comfortable rooms, amazing amenities, and warm hospitality. After visiting one of our hotels, you will leave with a positive, memorable customer experience and an eagerness to return. https://legacyhotelgroup.com

CHOICE HOTELS

Backed by the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges. Through the program, members can earn and redeem points at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands with locations in 46 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, cardholders can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases including gas and groceries.

More information about the Your Community, Your Choice program can be found here: https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/your-community-your-choice/

Media Contact:

Karen Rettke, General Manager, Country Inn & Suites, Baxter, Minnesota



218-297-4816

SOURCE Country Inn & Suites Baxter, MN