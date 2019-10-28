Country Megastar Reba McEntire Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Classic Album, 'Read My Mind,' With Expanded Editions Including First-Ever Vinyl Release

Despite all those landmarks, there's one the album has yet to receive, until now. To celebrate the 25 th anniversary of Read My Mind , MCA Nashville/UMe will release the album on vinyl for the first time ever on December 6 . The triple Platinum album will be released in several expanded anniversary editions with a new bonus track, a live performance of " And Still ," complete with Reba's humorous story of filming the video in Guatemala. Read My Mind will be available on both standard black vinyl and as a limited edition color pressing on white vinyl, available exclusively at Reba.com . The 25 th edition of the album will also be released digitally and on CD for the first time in 12 years. Pre-order Read My Mind here: https://UMe.lnk.to/ReadMyMind

"I love every single song on this album, and I am so proud that all these years later my fans still want to hear them in our live shows," Reba writes in the heartfelt new liner notes accompanying the anniversary editions. "A lot of the songs on this record have become career-defining songs for me. I can't imagine doing a show now without the crowd singing along to 'Why Haven't I Heard From You.' There were also songs on this record, like the AIDS message song 'She Thinks His Name Was John,' that went beyond entertainment and hopefully affected some hearts and minds with a story that no one was talking about at the time. I am very proud to have been able to be the conduit for these incredible songs."

Read My Mind was produced by Reba and longtime producer Tony Brown who worked together on several of her acclaimed albums of this era. Launching with the first single, "Why Haven't I Heard From You," which peaked at #5 on the country chart, the record spawned five hit singles which were supported with a series of iconic videos, including the aforementioned song's highly imaginative video that showcased Reba's comedic acting chops as she danced and sung in a musical theater-inspired dream sequence. The cinematic video for "And Still" was beautifully filmed in a Guatemalan village over four days while the video for "She Thinks His Name Was John" was an emotional live performance of the powerful song that saw Reba courageously addressing the HIV/AIDS crisis head on. The song gained media attention and controversy for its subject matter about a woman dying from AIDS she had contracted during a one-night stand. Rolling Stone recently declared it as one of "40 Saddest Country Songs Of All Time," writing, "it remains country music's highest-profile response to the crisis."

For both lifelong and more recent fans, the 25th anniversary edition of Read My Mind provides a perfect opportunity to revisit one of Reba's most beloved albums or to fall in love with it for the first time.

ABOUT REBA MCENTIRE

Multimedia entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards and a GMA Dove Award. The Grand Ole Opry member has also received the Andrea Bocelli Foundation Humanitarian Award, Leadership Music Dale Franklin Award, the Music Biz Chairman's Award, the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress and membership into the Horatio Alger Association, in addition to other philanthropic and leadership honors. In 2018, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame presented Reba with the inaugural Career Maker Award for her significant influence on the songwriting careers of Nashville songwriters. She also joined an elite group of creators as one of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipients for her lifetime artistic achievements alongside Cher, Philip Glass, Wayne Shorter and the creators of Hamilton – writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire. Reba will join Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton to host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the live broadcast November 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.

In 2017, she marked her thirteenth summit as the double-disc collection SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE topped both the Billboard Country and Christian/Gospel charts, bolstering Reba's successful record of 35 No. 1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. Reba co-produced her latest album, STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH (Big Machine Records) alongside Buddy Cannon in Nashville.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. She joins the voice cast of Fox Animation's Spies in Disguise – set to hit theaters December 25 – alongside Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Rachel Brosnahan.

In 2005, she partnered with Dillard's to launch her own lifestyle brand, and most recently launched the REBA by Justin™ western footwear collection at select retailers nationwide. She was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in the brand's celebrity colonel campaign. She brings that same bubbly energy and penchant for excellence to Las Vegas as part of the longest-running Country residency in The Colosseum at Caesars' history alongside her superstar pals for REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together In Vegas. Visit Reba.com for tour dates and more.

READ MY MIND 25th ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION VINYL TRACK LISTING

SIDE A

1. Everything That You Want

2. Read My Mind

3. I Won't Stand In Line

4. I Wish That I Could Tell You

5. She Thinks His Name Was John

6. Why Haven't I Heard From You

SIDE B

7. And Still

8. The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter

9. I Wouldn't Wanna Be You

10. Till You Love Me

Bonus Track

11. And Still (2019 Live Version)

SOURCE UMe

Related Links

https://www.reba.com

