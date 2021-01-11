Country-music artist Thomas Rhett and cousin Jeff Worn introduce Dos Primos ultra-premium tequila

"Our decision to create a new tequila brand grew out of just loving being with family," said Thomas Rhett. "Jeff and I wanted to create a tequila that was expertly crafted and could be enjoyed year-round – regardless of the season or activity – with the people we care about most. Dos Primos is all about who we are and what's important to us."

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located just outside the city of Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. Third-generation Master Distiller Rodolfo González, who worked with Thomas Rhett and Worn to create the product's taste profile, oversees the distillation process to ensure every drop of Dos Primos exceeds standards and expectations.

"From field to bottle, my family's lifelong passion for crafting superior tequila shines through in Dos Primos," said González. "By blending agave from the highlands and the lowlands, we created a smooth tequila that can be sipped or enjoyed in a cocktail. Dos Primos will be well-received by tequila aficionados and novices alike."

The Dos Primos packaging reflects its ultra-premium category and its founders' attention to detail. Each clear embossed-glass bottle of Dos Primos features a natural wood cork and genuine black-leather cord wrapped around the neck. The fabric label is hand-applied in Mexico and bears the signatures of Worn and Thomas Rhett.

"There's no greater thrill or commitment than putting your name on something you believe in," said Worn. "Our names are more than just our reputation – they represent our legacy and our future. That's not something Thomas Rhett and I take lightly. We are proud of this product, and we're excited to introduce Dos Primos."

Thomas Rhett shares Worn's commitment and enthusiasm and looks forward to the introduction of Dos Primos to the market.

"My wife and I love to enjoy tequila together, and I'm excited for people to share a bottle with friends, sip it around a bonfire or enjoy it on a fishing trip or at tailgate or concert," said Thomas Rhett. "Dos Primos is about unwinding and enjoying the people and things that really matter in life."

Dos Primos is competitively priced with other ultra-premium tequilas within its category, and it will be available in a 750 ml bottle in select U.S. markets beginning January 2021. For more information or to find a retailer near you, visit DosPrimosTequila.com.

About Dos Primos Tequila Company

The Dos Primos Tequila Company was founded by Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn in 2019. The company produces Dos Primos Tequila, an ultra-premium blanco tequila made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located just outside Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. All sales and marketing efforts for the Dos Primos Tequila Company and product are handled by St. Louis-based Luxco. Learn more at DosPrimosTequila.com.

About Thomas Rhett

Reigning ACM Awards "Entertainer of the Year" Thomas Rhett's most recent release, his GRAMMY-nominated fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD continued to propel his meteoric career as "few singers have played a larger role in defining the sound of country music over the past half-dozen years" (Rolling Stone), debuting atop the Billboard 200 and spawning three No. One hits including its PLATINUM lead single, "Look What God Gave Her," which was first introduced on SNL. Thomas Rhett has scored nearly 10 BILLION total career streams and received two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more. Following the record-breaking success of his current single "What's Your Country Song," additional new music is expected this year. "At the top of his musical game" (Winnipeg Free Press), the in-demand superstar has headlined multiple nationwide and international tours as well as major festivals. For more information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.

