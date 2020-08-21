Country Music Artists to Headline #FarmON Benefit Concert Supporting 4-H

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers tuning into Farm Journal's #FarmON™ Benefit Concert at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 27, will hear some of today's top voices in country music and have the opportunity to show their support for 4-H and millions of young people impacted by COVID-19. Donations from this benefit concert will go to National 4-H Council's FOURWARD Fund, providing kids with the resources, tools and sense of belonging to learn and grow during these unprecedented times.

"COVID-19 is creating a world of uncertainty, and it's affecting millions of kids across the country who don't have reliable access to internet at a time when virtual learning is key," said Jennifer Nettles, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and 4-H's national spokeswoman. "Just like 4-H helped me growing up, 4-H is continuing to make a difference in the lives of young people everywhere by providing the resources and sense of community that they need to thrive, no matter their circumstances."

The concert features country music artists Lee Brice, Martina McBride, Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, the Peterson Farm Brothers, High Valley, Caroline Jones, 4-H's performing arts group Clovers & Co., and a special message from 4-H spokeswoman Jennifer Nettles.

The event is free and will be broadcast on RFD-TV at 7 p.m. CT on August 27 and live-streamed on AgWeb.com, Facebook Live and YouTube. Register for free at FarmJournalFieldDays.com/Register or donate at www.4-h.org/fourwardfund.

The concert is supported by Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, Culver's, Meristem, NK Seeds, Pivot Bio and Safe-Guard. For more information about the #FarmON Benefit Concert and Farm Journal Field Days, go to www.farmjournalfielddays.com.

About 4-H

4–H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4–H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. The research-backed 4–H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, two times more likely to be civically active and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4–H at www.4–H.org, on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/4–H and Twitter at HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/4H.

About Farm Journal

Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 144 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded print, digital, broadcast and other media platforms. Farm Journal also is the majority shareholder of the online equipment marketplace, Machinery Pete LLC. In 2010, the company established the non-profit, public charity, Farm Journal Foundation, dedicated to sustaining agriculture's ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population through education and empowerment.

Media Contact: Susan Rhode, 913-213-7110 or [email protected]

