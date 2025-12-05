Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum Opens Taylor Swift Pop-up Exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum today unveiled a pop-up exhibit featuring a selection of items related to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album. The limited-run display is part of the museum's comprehensive gallery experience and is included with general admission. It runs through January 9, 2026.

The items on display are:

A corset designed by The Blonds, Bob Mackie vintage feather headpiece and Christian Louboutin "Miss Z Strass" heels Swift wore in an ad promoting The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King Edition , a shimmering pink Target-exclusive edition of her 2025 album.

, a shimmering pink Target-exclusive edition of her 2025 album. A megaphone, director's chair and paint cans Swift used as props in the commercial.

These artifacts are among several of Swift's items currently on view at the museum. Her contributions to country music are represented with artifacts in the museum's core exhibition, Sing Me Back Home. Additionally, artifacts from the "Speak Now" portion of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour are on display in the exhibition American Currents: State of the Music, located adjacent to the new pop-up exhibit, and artifacts from the "Fearless" and "Red" sets of the tour are on display in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

The two-story, 7,500-square-foot Taylor Swift Education Center opened in 2013 and was made possible through a generous donation from Swift to the museum. It includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries and learning labs with resources to facilitate distance learning and songwriting programs. In 2025, more than 120,000 people will be served through over 2,000 in-person or virtual educational programs offered by the museum.

PARKING DISCOUNT

Museum visitors now can park at Walk of Fame Park Garage (161 4th Ave. S) or the SoBro Tower Garage (210 3rd Ave. S) for a flat rate of $15 (up to 3 hours) or $25 (up to 6 hours). This offer is valid daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. with validation from the museum. Museum members will receive an additional $5 off the already discounted rate ($10 up to 3 hours, $20 up to 6 hours). Museum guests can visit the Info Desk for more information.

LOCALS

Additional resources are available to those living in Nashville-Davidson and bordering counties. Visit the museum's Local Admission webpage for details.

TICKETS

Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a variety of family and public programs.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. Among the most-visited history museums in the United States, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was awarded the country's highest honor in the arts, the National Medal of Arts, in 2024. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, Haley Gallery, CMA Theater, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

SOURCE Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum