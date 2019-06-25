Country Music Legends Big & Rich to Headline Made in America 2019 in Indianapolis, October 3-6, 2019

"I am elated that Big Kenny and John Rich are loyal supporters of our cause to raise awareness for American made products, which are the backbone of America's economy. It's simple; spending American dollars on American made products creates American jobs," said President and CEO Don Buckner, Sr. "Like Big & Rich, who were game-changers for the country music industry, we believe this event will be a game-changer for our country."

The Made in America Kickoff Party, sponsored in part by Redneck Riviera Whiskey and Dean Guitars, will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The live performance by top-selling American billboard duo Big & Rich will be complemented by special guest appearances by Cowboy Troy and Ted Nugent.

"We are so proud to be entertaining the fine American business owners of our country," said John Rich. "We know how hard they work and are looking forward to bringing some rowdy, patriotic country music to the big stage! See you there!"

To attend visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-attend/

To register as an exhibitor visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-exhibit/

Kickoff Party Info visit https://madeinamerica.com/kick-off-party/

All phone inquiries to (888) 738-5919.

MADE IN AMERICA 2019 will be the rallying point of people, businesses and organizations from all areas of manufacturing to interact and share the latest innovations and advances in research, product innovation, and service delivery. The inaugural event, taking place October 3-6, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will bring together the largest-ever network of industrial professionals, offering a slate of cutting-edge educational sessions, keynote addresses and panel discussions featuring specialists from key segments of the manufacturing community.

For more information visit MadeInAmerica.com

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

press@madeinamerica.com

352-320-0407

SOURCE Made in America

