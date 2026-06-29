Five-time Grammy nominee headlines the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, September 4

WELCH, Minn., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be no better place to celebrate Labor Day weekend than Treasure Island Resort & Casino, especially now that country music superstar Jason Aldean is returning to the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, September 4.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10am Friday, July 3, and can be purchased at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be available starting at $79, with Michelob ULTRA Zone tickets available for $209.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean completes Treasure Island’s 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup.

Aldean has been one of the biggest names in country music since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2005. The Georgia native won the Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist that year and has only seen his star power grow with several multiplatinum albums, 45 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including a No. 1, and five Grammy Award nominations.

Along with his five Grammy nominations, Aldean has also won 13 Academy of Country Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, two CMT Music Awards and two American Music Awards, plus a host of other nods and nominations.

Aldean is behind smash country hits like "Dirt Road Anthem," "Take A Little Ride" and "Burnin' It Down." He previously played in front of a sold-out crowd at Treasure Island in August 2023.

Aldean completes Treasure Island's 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup and is a massive addition to an exciting Labor Day weekend at The Island, which also includes hip hop icon Snoop Dogg headlining the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, September 5.

Aldean joins an exciting entertainment lineup at Treasure Island in 2026, including:

Yachtley Crew at Island Block Party – July 3, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Katt Williams – July 18, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Dustin Lynch – July 24, Island Event Center

Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias (two shows) – July 31, Island Event Center

Joe Bonamassa and Gov't Mule – August 15, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Shinedown with Coheed and Cambria – August 21, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Jason Aldean – September 4, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Snoop Dogg – September 5, Treasure Island Amphitheater

The Power Trip's 25th Birthday Bash (FREE event) – November 5, Island Event Center

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Located on the Mississippi River, Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota. The property features more than 1,700 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. The Buffalo, Wolf and Eagle towers comprise Treasure Island's 788-room hotel, the second largest in Minnesota. Remodeled in 2026, the Buffalo Tower is the premier hotel tower at Treasure Island, featuring top-of-the-line suites and best-in-class amenities. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 135-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1984, Treasure Island and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed nearly $30 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region, and in 2025, organized their charitable efforts into a corporate social responsibility platform called Island Impact.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

CONTACT:

Aaron Seehusen

[email protected]

651-385-2733

Nolan O'Hara

Nolan.O'[email protected]

651-394-7798

SOURCE Treasure Island Resort & Casino