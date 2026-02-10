Minnesota's Second-Largest Hotel Receives Major Upgrade; Treasure Island Resort & Casino Reopens New Buffalo Tower

"Our past tribal leaders had tremendous vision when they planned and built this property more than 30 years ago," Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Grant Johnson said. "It's a privilege to further that vision and create an even brighter future for our next generations. We're excited to watch the growth and continued success that the next 30 years will bring."

One of Treasure Island's three hotel towers, including Wolf and Eagle, the Buffalo Tower now stands as the resort property's premier hotel experience and the latest milestone in a period of significant growth over the past 10-15 years. Recent expansions include The Lagoon indoor water park, the Treasure Island Amphitheater, Wave Spa, the Wolf Tower and now the revitalized Buffalo Tower. Together, these investments reflect the resort's long-term vision and commitment to continued evolution as a destination resort.

The Buffalo Tower features 246 rooms, introducing a range of newly designed accommodations including family suites with pull-out trundle beds, executive suites overlooking the casino floor and spacious standard king and two-queen rooms. Originally opened in 1995 as Treasure Island's first hotel tower, the Buffalo Tower has been completely reconstructed and re-envisioned from the inside out — while preserving its original foundation. The extensive renovation delivers a contemporary, luxury-forward guest experience designed to meet the expectations of today's guests, blending style, comfort and convenience in every detail.

Every guest room in the Buffalo Tower, all nonsmoking, was designed with comfort and functionality at its core and includes a refrigerator, new windows, new furniture, ample USB plug-ins, adjustable reading lights and an in-room safe. Guest feedback played a central role in shaping the renovation. Thousands of survey responses and hundreds of guest comments directly informed design decisions, leading to upgrades such as a modernized look and feel, luxury vinyl plank flooring, enhanced lighting, oversized rain showerheads and upgraded bathrooms.

The redesigned executive suites offer a standout experience, featuring a sleek kitchenette with breakfast bar seating and a microwave, a generous living area with views of the casino floor, a private king bedroom with modern lighting and technology, a pull-out sofa bed and a spacious bathroom complete with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Standard king rooms provide a refreshed, contemporary stay with a luxury king bed, bright and spacious bathrooms, thoughtful storage, comfortable seating and updated amenities.

"The completely remodeled Buffalo Tower represents progress, pride, and our long-term commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience," Treasure Island Interim General Manager Mike Heavner said. "This investment strengthens our foundational business and helps ensure a vibrant future for generations to come."

Located just steps from the gaming floor, Wave Spa, The Lagoon indoor water park and other resort amenities, the Buffalo Tower invites guests to come for the fun and stay for the fun. Whether relaxing in a standard room or indulging in a luxurious suite, visitors will find an Island paradise in Minnesota. An estimated 120,000 guests are expected to stay in the renovated Buffalo Tower in its first year alone.

The project also underscores Treasure Island's broader economic and community impact. Approximately 400 construction personnel supported the Buffalo Tower renovation in 2025, including several members of the Prairie Island Indian Community. Treasure Island remains the largest employer in Goodhue County and one of the region's top employers, providing career opportunities that contribute to the prosperity of the surrounding communities.

Knutson Construction served as construction partner for the Buffalo Tower renovation, completing the complex, multi-floor project while the resort remained operational. The work included full interior reconstruction of all 246 rooms, major system upgrades and exterior enhancements delivered on an accelerated timeline with safety and guest experience as top priorities. Chris Lyles, project executive for Knutson Construction, noted Knutson built the original Buffalo Tower nearly 30 years ago. "This brings the project full circle with Knutson and a valued client. We're proud to help deliver a transformational experience Treasure Island's customers will enjoy for years to come."

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Located on the Mississippi River, Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 135-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County and a proud supporter of local communities. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community have contributed $30 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region.

Knutson Construction provides customers with preconstruction, design-build, general contracting, and construction management services. Since 1911, Knutson has been providing expert construction services for healthcare, science and technology, K-12 Education, higher education, government, corporate, power and electrical, parking and transit, arts and culture, and hospitality and retail. The company has offices in Minneapolis, Rochester and Mankato, Minnesota and La Crosse, WI. Knutson was named a Star Tribune Top Workplace Honoree in 2022 and 2023, and a Top 200 Workplace in 2024 and 2025. Learn more at knutsonconstruction.com .

