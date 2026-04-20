Drop everything like it's hot: Snoop Dogg to perform during Treasure Island's 2026 Summer Concert Series

Iconic rapper headlines the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, September 5

WELCH, Minn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to live "Young, Wild & Free," sip some "Gin and Juice" and "Drop It like It's Hot" because Snoop Dogg headlines the Treasure Island Amphitheater Saturday, September 5, during Treasure Island Resort & Casino's 2026 Summer Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10am Friday, April 24, and can be purchased at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats for the ages five-plus show will be available starting at $69, while Michelob ULTRA Zone tickets will be available for $259.

Snoop Dogg headlines the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, September 5

One of the biggest names in rap music since the early '90s, Snoop Dogg is as recognizable as they come with his fame extending to film, television, sports and beyond. The West Coast icon was even named as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in 2025.

Snoop Dogg released his debut album, "Doggystyle," in 1993 and it immediately skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200. That was his first of three albums that would top the Billboard charts and just the beginning of his incredibly successful music career. Snoop Dogg boasts 45 titles that reached the Billboard Hot 100, including three No. 1 hits such as "Drop It Like It's Hot."

He's also received 16 Grammy Award nominations and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023. From "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" to "Still D.R.E.," "Gin and Juice" and "California Gurls," Snoop Dogg has created or been featured on some of the most recognizable titles ever.

In addition to his successful music career, Snoop Dogg has ventured into business, film, including co-starring in "Mac & Devin Go to High School," television, including as a judge on NBC's "The Voice," sports commentary, professional wrestling, cooking and more. Recently, Snoop Dogg was featured throughout NBC's broadcasts of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Snoop Dogg joins Treasure Island's jam-packed entertainment lineup in 2026, including:

Matt Fraser – April 24, Island Event Center

Foghat with special guest Nazareth – May 8, Island Event Center

Gear Daddies with special guest The Belfast Cowboys – May 9, Island Event Center

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram & Samantha Fish – May 16, Island Event Center

Country Tribute Weekend – May 29-30, Island Event Center

Dwight Yoakam – June 4, Island Event Center

Rockin' The Island – June 26-27, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Yachtley Crew – July 3, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Dustin Lynch – July 24, Island Event Center

Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias – July 31 (two shows), Island Event Center

Joe Bonamassa and Gov't Mule – August 15, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Shinedown with Coheed & Cambria – August 21, Treasure Island Amphitheater

Snoop Dogg – September 5, Treasure Island Amphitheater

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Located on the Mississippi River, Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota. The property features more than 1,700 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. The Buffalo, Wolf and Eagle towers comprise Treasure Island's 788-room hotel, the second largest in Minnesota. Remodeled in 2026, the Buffalo Tower is the premier hotel tower at Treasure Island, featuring top-of-the-line suites and best-in-class amenities. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 135-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1984, Treasure Island and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed nearly $30 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region, and in 2025, organized their charitable efforts into a corporate responsibility platform called Island Impact.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

CONTACT:

Aaron Seehusen

[email protected]

651-385-2733

Nolan O'Hara

Nolan.O'[email protected]

651-394-7798

SOURCE Treasure Island Resort & Casino