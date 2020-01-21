Country Music Superstar Luke Bryan Partners With Cornerstone Building Brands As 2020 Home For Good Project Ambassador

Since the program's inception, Cornerstone Building Brands donated over $2 million in exterior building products to Habitat for Humanity, contributing to more than 500 homes in 70 communities. In addition, the company encouraged its employees to volunteer on Habitat home builds throughout the country; thus far, hundreds of employees have volunteered their time across more than 30 cities.

"Our products are the cornerstone of the communities in which we live, work and play and we are committed to positively contributing to and giving back to those communities," said James S. Metcalf, Cornerstone Building Brands' Chairman and CEO. "As we continue to help by donating our Ply Gem branded building products and our employees' volunteer time, we are honored to team up with country music superstar Luke Bryan as our 2020 Home for Good project ambassador and appreciate his support as we raise awareness and find solutions for this critical issue that continues to face the country."

"I'm happy to lend my support of Cornerstone Building Brands' ongoing efforts to raise awareness for available and affordable housing across the country," said Bryan.

Over 18 million U.S. households (1 in 6) pay 50% or more of their income on housing, forgoing personal and economic stability that safe, decent and affordable housing provides. It is clear that homeownership matters and not having access to this takes a toll on the health and wellness of families. Cost-burdened households with children spend on average $190 less on food and 70 percent less on health care when compared with similar households living in affordable homes.

Once again, in 2020, the company will donate Ply Gem Residential Solutions exterior products to the building and remodeling of affordable homes for families in need. Additionally, Cornerstone Building Brands employees will volunteer their time to work on home build projects in over 10 communities across the country where they have manufacturing facilities and locations.

For more information about the Home for Good project, please visit https://www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

About Cornerstone Building Brands:

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes more than 22,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

About Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a three-year celebrity judge on ABC's "American Idol," a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and six-time CMT Artist of the Year. Bryan has more certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 54 million tracks and 12.5 million albums with seven Billion music streams and has 23 #1 singles, 12 of which he co-wrote. Luke will release his seventh studio album BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE on April 24 and will kick off the "PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR" on May 28. Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.

* Source: Habitat for Humanity® Beneficial Impact of Homeowners Report

SOURCE Cornerstone Building Brands

Related Links

https://www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

