Country Recording Artist Elyse Saunders Believes That Music Heals and Releases New Single, 'ME TOO'

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent artist - Elyse Saunders releases her new single "ME TOO", a captivating song with a lyrically potent message and a gritty but elegant delivery. As more stories from the media surface daily and awareness from the #metoo movement continues to grow, "ME TOO" is non-biased to gender, race or age and is ultimately for anyone with a personal struggle and a fear to share their story. Saunders believes in the healing power of music and knew it was a topic she wanted to help shed a light on. Her hope is that as more people hear this message of unity and strength, they will continue to share her song to boost awareness and plant the seed where emotional healing is needed.

"When my co-writers and I sat down in a little BMI writing room in Nashville, we didn't know we were going to create this song. We planned to write a totally different song that day but after talking about some of the shocking #metoo stories coming from the news and our own stories, 'ME TOO' seemed to write itself. As soon as we finished, we knew this was a special one and I'm really proud of it. My main purpose for this release is to get the video out to as many people as we can. It covers a topic of conversation that needs to be continued to be talked about and I hope that 'ME TOO' can bring more awareness and make a difference for at least one person who hears it. I want them to know that they're not alone" – ELYSE SAUNDERS

"ME TOO" was written in December and within a short period of time Saunders was able to find a supportive & creative team that believed in her vision; she personally financed the recording, mastering of the track, the music video as well as a digital release. Fans waited with anticipation for the music video release that happened on Feb. 13 and within two weeks, "ME TOO" respectively climbed to over 15,000 views between Facebook & Youtube. The song continues to expand organically and now has over 24,000 views.

ME TOO – ELYSE SAUNDERS – FACEBOOK VIDEO LINK https://www.facebook.com/ElyseSaundersOnline/videos/10155961042055871

ME TOO - ELYSE SAUNDERS - YOUTUBE VIDEO LINK https://youtu.be/ILW0ujkVON8

The single "ME TOO" comes just two months before the anniversary of Saunders last radio single, "Rise", a collaborative project that celebrates the incredible story of Equestrian Olympian medalist Jessica Phoenix. Although the song is inspired by Phoenix, it speaks directly to the listener as a reminder to be brave and unstoppable when fighting for your dreams. "Rise" had Elyse crossing borders to perform during Los Angeles' Pre ESPY AWARDS and has placement during televised 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The song's not only crossing borders but crossing genres with a remix that made hit top 20 in Canada and has over 28,000 Shazams and over 48,000 Spotify streams.

