Country Roads RV Center Celebrates 15 Years as an Authorized Dealer for Sandpiper

News provided by

Country Roads RV Center, Inc

08 Aug, 2023, 14:12 ET

Sandpiper is Known for their Luxury Fifth Wheel RVs that are Loaded with Amenities

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are proud to announce that they have been an authorized dealer for Sandpiper RVs for 15 years.

To learn more about Country Roads RV Center, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/sandpiper-rv-dealer/.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Country Roads RV Center opened its doors in 2008, the company has strived to offer only the highest quality. 5th wheels, travel trailers, and toy haulers.

Now, as one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center has grown to offer a full service and parts department. The family-owned and operated dealership strives to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality new and used RVs to our customers. At the same time, we understand that travel trailers, 5th wheels, and motorhomes are not created equally. Because of this, we do a thorough analysis of new product lines we carry prior to making the decision to place them in our inventory," the spokesperson noted, adding that after reviewing the Sandpiper makes and models, it was an easy decision to add these outstanding RVs to their lineup of products.

Sandpiper and Sandpiper Luxury units are features rich with unique features at these two price points. Both lines have what is called "full profile" front nose caps. This allows extra interior ceiling height in the interior so that taller people will not feel cramped. 

Sandpiper Luxury 388BHRD

Sandpiper 3550BH

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers, and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family-owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.

Country Roads RV Center
2609 Enterprise Road
Lexington, NC 27295
(336) 775-2100

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

Also from this source

Country Roads RV Center: Your Destination for Unbeatable Memorial Day Deals on RVs

Country Roads RV Center to Host an Open House April 28-30

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.