Country Roads RV Center to Attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Show in Raleigh, North Carolina

The Show Will Take Place from Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 19 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Show in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Show, which will take place from Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 19, will be held at the State Fairgrounds at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

To learn more about the Show, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/country-roads-rv-center-exhibiting-at-ncrvda-raleigh-this-weekend .

As a company spokesperson noted, Country Roads RV Center has been a proud and active member of the North Carolina RV Dealers' Association for some time.

"Our collaboration with NCRVDA has offered us many amazing chances to get out on the road, make new friends, and spend more quality time with our existing loyal customers," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Country Roads RV Center also attended the first two Shows in the series, which were held last month in Greensboro and Charlotte.

"To find us at the show, just come in the show entrance at the Exhibition Center and make a right, then make a left when you come to the second display area."

Country Roads RV Center will display the best of their latest and greatest lineup of conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, and sport utility RVs at their exhibit, and their friendly staff will be on hand to answer any questions people might have.

The Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Daily ticket prices are $9 for adults 13+ if purchased online, or $10 at the door; $8 for senior citizens 60+ and active and retired military and first responder personnel with ID; and kids 12 and under get in free.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com .

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc