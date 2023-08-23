Country Roads RV Center to Attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Show in Raleigh, North Carolina

News provided by

Country Roads RV Center, Inc

23 Aug, 2023, 17:06 ET

The Show Will Take Place from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Show in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Show, which will take place from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27, will be held at the State Fairgrounds at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

To learn more about the Show, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/embark-on-an-adventure-with-country-roads-rv-center-at-the-unmissable-ncrvda-raleigh-rv-show-sale/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Country Roads RV Center has been a proud and active member of the North Carolina RV Dealers' Association for some time.

"We're not just members; we're a family of adventurers, ready to make new connections and reignite our bond with our valued customers," the spokesperson noted, adding that the exhibit will feature everything from classic travel trailers to dynamic sport utility RVs and more.

"Our seasoned crew will be your guide, answering questions on technical specs, financing paths, and exclusive incentives that redefine the RV journey."

The Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Daily ticket prices are $9 for adults 13+ if purchased online, or $10 at the door; $8 for senior citizens 60+ and active and retired military and first responder personnel with ID; and kids 12 and under get in free.

People who are unable to attend the show in Raleigh can mark their calendars for Country Roads RV Center's upcoming shows, including the CLT Fall Show (September 14th-17th, 2023), Greensboro (January 4th-7th, 2024), Charlotte (January 26th-29th, 2024) and Raleigh (February 16th-19th, 2024).

About Country Roads RV Center:

 As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

