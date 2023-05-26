Country Roads RV Center: Your Destination for Unbeatable Memorial Day Deals on RVs

LEXINGTON, N.C., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season kicks off with Memorial Day weekend, outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers are on the lookout for the best deals and savings offered by RV dealers. Look no further! Country Roads RV Center in Lexington, NC, is your go-to destination for the most remarkable Memorial Day sales, service, and options to make your summer unforgettable.

You can view the latest article here, https://www.crrvc.com/country-roads-rv-center-is-the-best-rv-dealer-to-visit-for-memorial-day-weekend-2023/

With over 14 years of serving RV enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers from the greater Charlotte metro area and beyond, Country Roads RV Center takes pride in being the leading dealer in the industry. Whether you are a loyal customer or a first-time visitor, get ready to be blown away by our blowout Memorial Day Weekend sale!

Our extensive inventory, both new and pre-owned, boasts the biggest and most reputable names in toy haulers, fifth wheels, travel trailers, and more. Here are just a few brands you'll find at Country Roads RV Center:

  • Adrenaline
  • Apex
  • Apex Nano
  • Coachmen RV
  • Freedom Express
  • Lacrosse
  • Northern Spirit
  • Palomino RV
  • Puma
  • Sabre
  • Sandpiper
  • Sandpiper Luxury
  • Tracer
  • Wolf Pack

Whether you plan to explore the beautiful campgrounds in North Carolina, embark on a journey across America, or discover national parks like Yellowstone or Yosemite, Country Roads RV Center has the perfect selection of toy haulers, fifth wheels, and travel trailers for your summer adventures..

About Country Roads RV Center:

Country Roads RV Center, located at 2609 Enterprise Road in Lexington, NC, is one of the largest dealers in the state. We carry a wide range of 5th wheels, travel trailers, and toy haulers, and our full-service and parts department ensures exceptional customer satisfaction. As a family-owned and operated business, we strive to provide the most enjoyable experience possible for our customers. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.crrvc.com.

