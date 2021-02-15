Country Rocker Cameron DuBois Shows Softer Side with Gut-Punch Country Ballad 'Let Him Miss Me'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Country rock singer-songwriter Cameron DuBois returns with "Let Him Miss Me," her soulful and riveting new country ballad available now across all major digital music and streaming platforms [ linktr.ee/CameronDuBois ]. Originally written by Nashville hit songwriter Jimmy Yeary (Rascal Flatts, Joe Diffie, Martina McBride), this melodic tune shows Cameron's softer side, standing out among the rising star's diverse song catalog.

"Let Him Miss Me"| linktr.ee/CameronDuBois Cameron DuBois | WSMradio.com/wsm-artist-spotlight/

The Montgomery, Alabama native is also introducing "Let Him Miss Me" to the 650 AM WSM audience as the current featured Artist Spotlight this week: wsmradio.com/wsm-artist-spotlight .

"Let Him Miss Me" tells the story of being in love with someone who didn't initially put you first, and who now wants you back. However, before taking them back, you want them to understand the same feeling you felt when they left.

"What I learned from this song is understanding your own independent worth first, no matter how much it hurts," DuBois said. "It is so easy to appear strong and independent to the public's eye, even though you may be hurting deep down inside. What I love about this ballad is it paints the picture of being emotionally strong and weak at the same time. You understand everything Yeary was feeling when he wrote it."

About Cameron DuBois:

Cameron DuBois is an emerging country-soul-rock singer & songwriter from Montgomery, Alabama. She's spent most of her time developing her own unique brand of sound in two prestigious American South musical destinations; Nashville and Muscle Shoals. This young, independent and multi-talented artist has spent numerous hours along the muddy banks of the Tennessee River, collaborating with two of the industry's notable songwriters and producers in Michael Curtis (Randy Travis, Fleetwood Mac, Blake Shelton) and Cindy Walker. Cameron's unique country-rock-soul hybrid sound has kept her busy performing throughout Alabama, and landed her opening performances for Thompson Square, Easton Corbin, John Michael Montgomery, Dylan Scott and Neil McCoy. She's also released a series of singles like "The Home Place," "Lipstick & Chrome," "Never Love Me Back," and "Peace" since 2018, which highlights her diversity as a singer-songwriter. In 2020, she released her most ambitious single project yet, "Bridges" which premiered on The Country Network and was featured by The Heartland Network, and The Montgomery Advertiser. She's also been featured by PASTE, Guitar Girl Magazine, Country Rebel and AL.com. Cameron will release new music in 2021 which will continue to build upon her growing presence in the country music family.

