Country Singer-Songwriter Adam Warner's "4 Square Miles" Is The Heartfelt Ode To Home & Family Which Everyone Can Relate To

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music singer-songwriter Adam Warner released his latest single "4 Square Miles" in September. Since that time, the traditionally inspired country song's music video has organically racked up more than 100,000 views [ click to watch ], firmly staking its claim as being a fan favorite which the troubadour Marine veteran has released to date.

A country boy at heart, Warner returned to his family's 5th generation farm just outside of his hometown of Lawrenceville, Illinois to capture the visual elements which bring the song's authenticity to life. The inspiration behind the masterpiece ode is also Adam's heartfelt tribute to his best friend, mentor and Grandfather, Fred Wright.

"This song represents many of life's philosophies which I hold dear to my heart," said Warner. "The importance of family, home, heritage and hard work. My grandpa Fred embodied all of those things. I am blessed to share this song with folks everywhere in hopes that it resonates with them and takes them back to their own Four Square Miles."

The release of "4 Square Miles" follows the recent release of his honky-tonk jam "That's How You Know You're Livin," in March, and the patriotic anthem "Semper Fi," a duet he recorded with iconic country artist Trace Adkins, which proudly pays tribute to his Marine Corp heritage, and Marines everywhere. "Semper Fi" won Best Country Song at the 2019 Independent Music Awards.

Adam also recently launched a weekly social media live-streamed music variety show called Beer:30, playing off his own song of the same name. Streaming via his YouTube channel every Monday evening at 7:30p ET, Beer:30 brings Adam together with his band for several live performances, plus feature interviews and live performances with other artists from Nashville. Pilot episodes featuring Lewis Brice, and Josh Gallagher are streaming now, with upcoming episodes when Adam will be joined by Dixie Jade, Brassfield, Aly Cutter and Manny Blu.

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner hails from Lawrenceville, Illinois and proudly served in the Marines. He moved to Nashville afterwards to pursue his desire of becoming a country music artist and carry on in the footsteps of artists he grew up listening to like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, & Hank Jr. Adam released his first EP titled Can't Get Enough in 2018 which contained the single "SemperFi" featuring Trace Adkins. That song won the Vox Pop award for Country Music Song of the Year at the 17th annual Independent Music Awards in 2019. Warner released his first studio album in 2019, Big Storm, resulting in him being heralded as a welcome return to traditional country with songs that are mini-movies about everyday life.

