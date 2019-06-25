Country Star Lila McCann Comes Out
Jun 25, 2019, 16:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum country music singing star Lila McCann, who had a #1 hit with "I Wanna Fall in Love" in 1998, has done just that. On June 19, 2019, Lila posted heartfelt messages on her Instagram and Facebook pages, publicly announcing her coming-out and recent marriage to a wonderful woman who proudly stands by her and with her. In the messages, she urged society to choose understanding and love over hate and compassion over fear.
"Lila," McCann's first release, became the highest selling album for a debut country act in 1997. She followed with 1999's gold-certified "Something in the Air," 2001's "Complete," and 2017's highly successful PledgeMusic campaign "Paint This Town." McCann lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is active in both real estate and LGBTQ communities.
