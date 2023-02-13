Country Summer Music Festival Announces Headlining Performers for Three-Day Music Festival June 16-18, 2023

Eric Church, Brothers Osborne and Southern Rock legends, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline three-day festival in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Summer presented by Bud Light, Northern California's biggest country music festival, has announced all three headlining artists as well as additional performers scheduled for this summer's show. The event headliners include:

Lynyrd Skynyrd With a legacy stretching 41 years and a catalog of over 60 albums, Southern Rock legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd will join Country Summer in 2023 as a headlining performer.

Three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Eric Church will finally take the stage at Country Summer. Church had been scheduled to headline Country Summer Music Festival in 2020 and 2021, before the shows were postponed due to the pandemic. The festival returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus to a sold-out Saturday crowd.

Brothers Osborne, will also headline. The sibling duo recently won a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo / Group Performance adding to a long list of accolades that includes five Country Music Association awards and six Academy of Country Music awards.

As in past years, the festival will feature more than 20 performers on two stages throughout the weekend. Additional performers announced by the festival today include Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, The Cadillac Three, Tenille Townes, Matt Stell, Josh Gracin, Ella Langley, Ashland Craft, Kassi Ashton, Lewis Brice and Halle Kearns.

Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is a destination music festival and will once again be held at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. In addition to great music, fans can enjoy food and beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds, as well as games and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

3-Day Passes to the 2023 festival, starting from $279 plus fees, are on sale now. To purchase three-day passes, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone. Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is proudly sponsored by Bud Light, The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Friedman's Home Improvement, Kendall-Jackson, Jack Daniel's, Tito's Handmade Vodka, 10 Barrel Brewing Co, River Rock Casino, Ongaro & Sons, Western Farm Center, Pape Material Handling, Xfinity, and Westwood. For information on becoming a partner in 2023, please contact [email protected]

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.

About Country Summer Music Festival

