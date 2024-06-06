SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Summer presented by Bud Light , Northern California's biggest country music festival, has announced a partnership with Country Music Television (CMT) as festival organizers prepare for the show, returning to the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds June 14-16.

Country Summer Music Festival Returns June 14-16, Announces Partnership with CMT

CMT's video and digital crew will attend all three days of the festival, catching the performances and excitement for a special episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown, as well as broadcasting to their social audience. CMT Hot Twenty Countdown host and Country Music Association Award Winner, Cody Alan, will also join the festival, conducting interviews and making announcements from the stage.

"CMT Hot20's tradition of getting fans up close to their favorite country stars continues at Country Summer Fest" said Alan. "I can't wait to get out to Santa Rosa and bring our CMT crew along to catch all the action. We are thrilled to start this new partnership with our friends at Country Summer and we hope you will join us alongside Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Old Dominion and so many other superstars next week!"

This year's festival marks the tenth anniversary of the inaugural Country Summer show with a new look, the return of on-site festival camping, and a superstar lineup of 24 nationally-recognized performers scheduled for the show. In addition to the music, guests can expect extensive options for craft food and beverages, VIP areas, games and activities.

"We are so excited about this year's festival and our partnership with CMT," Drew Jacoby, Executive Producer for Country Summer, said. "We know fans are in for a truly memorable 10th anniversary show. We have also made the decision not to increase ticket prices in the weeks leading up to the festival, in hopes that fans are able to attend even as prices rise in many areas of everyday life."

The schedule of performers for both the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage and the Redwood Credit Union Community Stage Include:

Old Dominion headlining on Friday, June 14. Jo Dee Messina, Kameron Marlowe, Sam Barber, Greylan James, Hannah Ellis

Little Big Town headlining on Saturday, June 15. Brett Young, Muscadine Bloodline, Maddie & Tae, Drew Green, Austin Snell, Dylan Schneider, Cripple Creek Band, Mark Mackay, Jonathan Hutcherson

Jordan Davis headlining on Sunday, June 16. Walker Hayes, Corey Kent, Ashley Cooke, Taylor Holder, Colby Acuff, Shelby Darrall, American Mile

Single-day passes to the festival start at $89 plus fees and 3-day passes start at $215 plus fees. Ticket purchasers are able to choose from a variety of ticket options including general admission, reserved seats, VIP experiences and pit passes. To purchase passes or learn more about tent and RV camping, visit countrysummer.com or call 707-837-3921 to order passes by phone.

Country Summer is proudly sponsored by Bud Light, The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Kendall-Jackson, Jack Daniel's, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bud Light Seltzer, 10 Barrel Brewing Co, Sonoma Clean Power, Visit Santa Rosa, Simpson Sheet Metal, River Rock Casino, Kaiser Permanente, Pape Material Handling, Xfinity, and KIN.

About Country Summer Music Festival

Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. In addition to great music, fans can enjoy food and beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds, as well as games and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.

