Country Summer Music Festival Returns with a New Look and Superstar Lineup for 10th Anniversary Show

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Summer presented by Bud Light, Northern California's biggest country music festival, will return to the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds Friday, June 14 – Sunday, June 16, 2024. This year's festival marks the tenth anniversary of the inaugural Country Summer show with a new look, the return of on-site festival camping, and a superstar lineup of 24 nationally-recognized performers scheduled for the show.

The schedule of performers for the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage include:

Old Dominion headlining on Friday, June 14. Jo Dee Messina, Kameron Marlowe, Sam Barber, Seaforth, Hannah Ellis

Little Big Town headlining on Saturday, June 15. Brett Young, Muscadine Bloodline, Maddie & Tae, Drew Green, Austin Snell, Dylan Schneider, Cripple Creek Band, Mark Mackay, Jonathan Hutcherson

Jordan Davis headlining on Sunday, June 16. Walker Hayes, Corey Kent, Ashley Cooke, Taylor Holder, Colby Acuff, Shelby Darrall, American Mile

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of our first show with this incredible line-up." Drew Jacoby, Executive Producer for Country Summer, said. "We've heard from so many fans who have been to every show and this year's festival is on track to break attendance records. In addition to the music, guests can expect extensive options for craft food and beverages, VIP areas, games and activities for all to enjoy. We look forward to seeing our loyal Country Summer fans return as well as greeting some new faces this year."

The festival's new look, which includes a refreshed logo and website, is inspired by Country Summer's picturesque location in Sonoma County and includes elements that give a nod to the festival's first show logo, used in 2014. To commemorate the anniversary, special merchandise will be available at the show, including Country Summer cattle-branded cowboy hats.

Single-day passes to the festival start at $79 plus fees and 3-day passes start at $215 plus fees. Ticket purchasers are able to choose from a variety of ticket options including general admission, reserved seats and pit passes.

In addition to regular tickets, the festival will bring back tent and RV camping options, which will be released online in early April. VIP upgrades and parking are also available, including access to The Country Club, an exclusive area in Saralee and Richard's Barn with a private cash bar, indoor restrooms and a fully catered dinner offered daily. Upgrades to The Country Club are $499 for three-day access (not inclusive of festival admission ticket) and also grant front row seats to the Froggy 92.9 Lounge where Country Summer artists will be interviewed throughout the day. To purchase passes or learn more about tent and RV camping, visit countrysummer.com or call 707-837-3921 to order passes by phone.

Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Country Summer is proudly sponsored by Bud Light, The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Kendall-Jackson, Jack Daniel's, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bud Light Seltzer, 10 Barrel Brewing Co, Sonoma Clean Power, Visit Santa Rosa, Simpson Sheet Metal, River Rock Casino, Kaiser Permanente, Pape Material Handling, Xfinity, and KIN. For information on becoming a partner in 2024, please contact [email protected]

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.

