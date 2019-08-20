Country Superstar Luke Bryan Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of His 2009 Breakthough Album 'Doin' My Thing' With First-Ever Vinyl Release On October 4 Via Capitol Nashville/UMe

Upon release, Doin' My Thing went Platinum and peaked at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and #6 on the Billboard Top 200. The album produced a trio of hit singles: "Rain Is A Good Thing," which became Bryan's first #1 hit and was followed up by "Do I" and "Someone Else Calling You Baby." All three hits were co-written by Bryan and are a part of his 22 #1 song career tally, twelve of which he co-wrote. Doin' My Thing also features Bryan's distinctive cover version of the OneRepublic hit "Apologize."

In the decade since Bryan released Doin' My Thing, he has twice been named a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a celebrity judge on ABC's American Idol, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. Bryan has more certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four Billion music streams. In May 2019, Bryan kicked off the first weekend of his "Sunset Repeat Tour," with 50,000 fans followed by a sold-out show in Boston's Gillette Stadium, bringing his career headline stadium concert total to 35. Last summer, Bryan opened Nashville's only six-floor entertainment facility in the heart of Music City, LUKE'S 32 BRIDGE FOOD + DRINK. The name was inspired by Bryan's childhood home near Route 32 Bridge in Lee County, Georgia

Doin' My Thing Track List

Side A:

1. Rain Is A Good Thing

2. Doin' My Thing

3. Do I

4. What Country Is

5. Someone Else Calling You Baby

6. Welcome To The Farm

7. Apologize

Side B:

8. Every Time I See You

9. Chuggin' Along

10. I Did It Again

11. Drinkin' Beer And Wastin' Bullets

12. Ya'll Can Have This Town (Bonus Track)

13. Favorite Flowers (Bonus Track)

