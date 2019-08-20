Country Superstar Luke Bryan Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of His 2009 Breakthough Album 'Doin' My Thing' With First-Ever Vinyl Release On October 4 Via Capitol Nashville/UMe
DELUXE ALBUM EXPANDED WITH TWO RARE BONUS TRACKS
Aug 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since achieving stardom with his breakthrough album Doin' My Thing, Luke Bryan has maintained his stature as country music's most beloved artist. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Doin' My Thing, Bryan's acclaimed album will receive its vinyl debut on October 4 via Capitol Nashville/UMe as an expanded deluxe edition featuring 13 tracks, including two rare bonus songs, "Ya'll Can Have This Town" and "Favorite Flowers," previously only available on the iTunes exclusive version of the album. The LP will be released on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition translucent clear vinyl, available exclusively via Luke Bryan and UMG Nashville's web stores. The deluxe edition of Doin' My Thing will also be released digitally on October 4.
Upon release, Doin' My Thing went Platinum and peaked at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and #6 on the Billboard Top 200. The album produced a trio of hit singles: "Rain Is A Good Thing," which became Bryan's first #1 hit and was followed up by "Do I" and "Someone Else Calling You Baby." All three hits were co-written by Bryan and are a part of his 22 #1 song career tally, twelve of which he co-wrote. Doin' My Thing also features Bryan's distinctive cover version of the OneRepublic hit "Apologize."
In the decade since Bryan released Doin' My Thing, he has twice been named a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a celebrity judge on ABC's American Idol, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. Bryan has more certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four Billion music streams. In May 2019, Bryan kicked off the first weekend of his "Sunset Repeat Tour," with 50,000 fans followed by a sold-out show in Boston's Gillette Stadium, bringing his career headline stadium concert total to 35. Last summer, Bryan opened Nashville's only six-floor entertainment facility in the heart of Music City, LUKE'S 32 BRIDGE FOOD + DRINK. The name was inspired by Bryan's childhood home near Route 32 Bridge in Lee County, Georgia
Doin' My Thing Track List
Side A:
1. Rain Is A Good Thing
2. Doin' My Thing
3. Do I
4. What Country Is
5. Someone Else Calling You Baby
6. Welcome To The Farm
7. Apologize
Side B:
8. Every Time I See You
9. Chuggin' Along
10. I Did It Again
11. Drinkin' Beer And Wastin' Bullets
12. Ya'll Can Have This Town (Bonus Track)
13. Favorite Flowers (Bonus Track)
