Country Superstar Trisha Yearwood Unveils New Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upholding the belief our four-legged friends deserve only the best (and more), Trisha Yearwood proudly presents the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection—available now online at trishayearwoodpetcollection.com and in select retailers such as Chewy.com, Amazon, Lowes.com, Atwoods Ranch and Home, Atwoods.com and Wayfair. She's not only a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar, actress, author, chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur, but she's also a proud rescue mom to Emmy and Millie who remain the primary inspiration for this line.

As such, products include durable and high-quality collars, leashes, grooming supplies, washable bedding, and supplies for your furry family members. Additionally, the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection features 100% natural dog treats and chews. They are grain, wheat, corn and soy free, filled with natural and wholesome ingredients. Nothing artificial. No preservatives or fillers for a happy and healthy pet.

Rescuing Emmy in July 2013 and Millie in November 2018, Trisha introduces a new brand that honors and celebrates the resilience and spirit of rescue animals everywhere. As such, she stands out as a longtime and staunch supporter of The Humane Society of the United States and emphasizes rescue.

"I have always rescued dogs," says Trisha. "I am that girl who will pull over on the side of the road and try to pick up an animal if they don't have a collar on. I think animals know. They think, 'Oh yeah this girl's a sucker. We got her.' So, it just seemed natural to me to be in this world because it's something that means a lot to me."

Be on the lookout for more news and announcements about the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection soon.

ABOUT TRISHA YEARWOOD:

Following three decades in the spotlight, numerous GRAMMY®, CMA® and ACM® Awards to her name, countless multiplatinum certifications, and millions of fans entertained, the same passion still motivates and moves Trisha Yearwood. The singer, actress, author, chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur derives deep fulfillment from simply walking up to a microphone and pouring her heart out by way of a celebrated powerhouse voice.

At the same time, she remains a timeless entertainer whose influence permeates multiple facets of culture. At the forefront of a veritable lifestyle empire, she has penned three New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and has designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. Trisha has also collaborated with Williams Sonoma on her signature best- selling cocktail mixes, as well as her new Gwendolyn dinnerware collection honoring her mother, and a variety of food products. Her hit Food Network series Trisha's Southern Kitchen garnered an EMMY® Award in the category of "Outstanding Culinary Show." Next, she shares what might be her most personal cookbook yet, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, available September 28. For more information, please visit www.trishayearwood.com.

