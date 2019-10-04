Country Superstar Vince Gill's Classic Breakthrough Album 'When I Call Your Name' Celebrated With Two New 30th Anniversary Vinyl Editions
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vince Gill's 1989 release When I Call Your Name rocketed his career to a new level and introduced him to many new fans who found his easygoing charisma was just as appealing as his prodigious vocal and instrumental skills. His third full-length solo album, and first for MCA Records, established the Oklahoma-bred singer-songwriter-guitarist as one of country's most beloved and respected performers, garnering him his first Gold record on the strength of four hit singles: the album's title track, which reached Number 2 on Billboard's country singles chart, the Number 3 country hit "Never Knew Lonely," "Never Alone" (which Gill co-wrote with Rosanne Cash) and "Oklahoma Swing" (a duet with Reba McEntire). The album, which has since been certified double platinum, earned Gill two Country Music Association Awards, including Single Of The Year, and won him his first GRAMMY® Award for "Best Country Vocal Performance, Male."
On November 15, MCA Nashville/UMe will commemorate the 30th anniversary of When I Call Your Name, just one day after its original release thirty years ago, with a sparkling new vinyl edition of this influential collection. In addition to a standard black vinyl version, the album will also be available in a distinctive limited-edition pressing on metallic gold vinyl, which will be available exclusively online from uDiscover and the UMGN Store. These vinyl editions mark the first time the album has been back on vinyl since its initial release. Preorder When I Call Your Name here: https://UMe.lnk.to/WhenICallYourName
Produced by noted veteran Tony Brown, When I Call Your Name features guest appearances by Emmylou Harris and Patty Loveless, with whom Gill had worked with in his career, and instrumental support from such notable players as keyboardist Barry Beckett, bassist Willie Weeks, and guitarists Randy Scruggs and Fred Tackett.
When I Call Your Name ignited a stellar career that continues to this day, with Gill remaining one of country's most celebrated artists. He's won 21 GRAMMY® awards, has a wall of Country Music Association trophies, placed ten albums on the Billboard charts and scored a dozen hit singles. When I Call Your Name took Vince Gill's career to the next level and made him a household name, and his legions of fans can now reexperience this classic collection on vinyl.
WHEN I CALL YOUR NAME TRACK LISTING
SIDE A
1. Never Alone
2. Sight For Sore Eyes
3. Oh Girl (You Know Where To Find Me)
4. Oklahoma Swing
5. When I Call Your Name
SIDE B
1. Ridin' The Rodeo
2. Never Knew Lonely
3. We Don't Dance
4. We Could Have Been
5. Rita Ballou
