County Bank Corp Announces Second Quarter Results for 2019

LAPEER, Mich., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- County Bank Corp (OTC Market Place: CBNC) ("the Company"), the holding company for Lakestone Bank & Trust, announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

County Bank Corp reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,577,000, a return of $.90 per share. This compares to earnings of $1,576,000 for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 that also yielded a return of $.90 per share. Total shareholders' equity for June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 equaled $67,698,000 and $59,193,000, respectively. Book values per share at 2019 and 2018 were $38.75 and $33.88, respectively. Total Assets grew from $622,312,000 to $659,959,000 over the same period. Year to date income totaled $3,293,000 and $3,120,000 for 2019 and 2018 respectively, a return of $1.88 per share and $1.79 per share for the same periods. Stock price was $56.50 on June 30, 2019 compared to $39.75 on June 30, 2018.

County Bank Corp is the holding company for Lakestone Bank & Trust, a full-service community bank serving Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties. The primary Market Maker is Boenning & Scattergood.

(The financial disclosures presented in this release have not been audited.)

