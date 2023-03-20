County, City, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and Partner4Work Kick Off New Year of Learn & Earn Summer Youth Employment Program

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Ms. Molly O'Malley, principal, Perry Traditional Academy

Dr. Nina Sacco, assistant superintendent, Pittsburgh Public Schools

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Mayor Ed Gainey, City of Pittsburgh

Tyenne Williams, Learn & Earn alumna

Rob Cherry, CEO, Partner4Work

What: Partner4Work, with Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Public Schools, will recognize the ninth anniversary of the county-wide, Learn & Earn Summer Youth Employment Program with a press briefing and open application period. Learn & Earn, a $4.5 million program, aims to prepare qualified young people, ages 14 through 24, for a successful future through six weeks of paid summer employment. The program creates positive and safe work experiences for youth, increases exposure to potential careers, and teaches soft skills through work-readiness training. Learn & Earn also helps local businesses build their future workforce through linkages with community organizations.

When: 12 to 12:30 p.m., March 22, 2023.

Where: Perry Traditional Academy, 3875 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15214

For more information, visit www.jobs4summer.org

CONTACT:

Debra Jacob

[email protected]

412-785-7257

