County Hall Insurance Company RRG Assigned a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, by Demotech, Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- County Hall Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group (RRG), today announced that Demotech, Inc., one of the nation's leading financial analysis firms specializing in regional and specialty insurers, has assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to the company.

The assignment reflects County Hall's commitment to meeting the needs of its member-policyholders and underscores the company's strong financial position, disciplined risk management practices, and focus on long-term stability, even amid ongoing economic uncertainty and challenging market conditions.

Demotech, Inc. is a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In assigning Financial Stability Ratings®, Demotech evaluates insurers based on a comprehensive analysis of statutory financial data prepared in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Key evaluation criteria include:

Maintaining surplus adequacy for policyholders

Ensuring appropriate liquidity

Managing financial leverage

Holding sufficient reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses

Implementing sound risk-based pricing strategies

Demotech's Financial Stability Ratings® provide an independent assessment of an insurer's financial condition and are designed to be independent of broader economic trends or phases of the underwriting cycle.

The A, Exceptional, Financial Stability Rating® affirms County Hall Insurance Company's strong financial foundation and highlights its ability to adapt, perform, and sustain long-term stability while providing dependable insurance solutions to its members during periods of economic volatility and market inflection.

About County Hall Insurance Company

County Hall Insurance Company is a Risk Retention Group domiciled in the State of North Carolina. The company was re-architected in 2020 and, since that time, has consolidated its claims and underwriting operations to support operational efficiency, consistency, and long-term financial strength. County Hall writes automobile liability insurance to its member insureds in approximately forty-three designated states throughout the contiguous United States.

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

