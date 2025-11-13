County Line announces Air Ribs Online Delivery Menu

Plenty of time to order perfectly smoked BBQ for holiday parties and gifts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago—in June 1975—The County Line was formed—and is still owned—by Texans who love Texas; love its heritage and historical buildings; love BBQ; and are committed to running a restaurant based on four principles:

Air Ribs Get-It-All-Over-Ya Combo

First: offer the highest quality smoked barbecue – ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken – with traditional sides of cole slaw, potato salad and beans.

Second: provide these BBQ specialties in generous portions at reasonable prices.

Next: employ college-age students to offer friendly table service with linens and bar service.

Finally: feature an authentic location that celebrates the heritage of its surroundings community

Just 15 years later—in 1990—The County Line began shipping its perfectly smoked, cut-it-with-a-fork barbeque anywhere in the continental USA via its Air Ribs online delivery service.

Air Ribs Bar-B-Q delicacies include

"Get It All Over Ya" Combo (tender, slow-smoked beef and baby back pork ribs; one whole unsliced 20-hour smoked brisket, 3 lbs. of signature sausage)

Rib King Combo (tender, slow-smoked beef and baby back pork ribs)

Bar-B-Q Combo (a rack of tender slow-smoked baby back pork ribs, one whole unsliced 20-hour smoked beef brisket and 3 lbs. of signature sausage)

Beef Brisket and Signature Sausage Combo (whole unsliced 20-hour smoked brisket and 3 lbs. of special recipe sausage)

Half Brisket and Baby Back Ribs Combo (half of an unsliced 20-hour smoked brisket and one rack of tender, slow-smoked baby back pork ribs)

Half Brisket and Beef Ribs Combo (half of an unsliced 20-hour smoked brisket and one rack of tender, slow-smoked legendary beef ribs)

Half Brisket and Signature Sausage Combo (half of an unsliced 20-hour smoked brisket and 3 lbs. of signature sausage)

All combos above come with County Line's two legendary sauces—its Original Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce and/or Wild Pork Bar-B-Q Sauce—and one or two "Talking Cowboy" CDs

Sausage: Signature, special recipe sausage links

Baby Back Pork Ribs: Two full racks of legendary, tender, slow-smoked baby back pork ribs

Beef Ribs: Two huge racks of slow-smoked beef ribs

Brisket: 20-hour tender slow-smoked brisket

County Line's "Get it all over 'ya'" Gift Box -- the perfect sampling of all things Texas--includes Legendary BBQ Sauce, Texas Chili Kit, Secret Rib Rub, Bloody Mary Seasoning, Cold Drink Koozie and Talking Cowboy CDs (volumes1 and 2). Add a $50 Gift Card to make it extra special.

Air Ribs can be delivered to all contiguous U.S. states; information and orders can be found at Air Ribs or by phone at 1-800-AIR-RIBS (247-7427), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST); holiday hours will vary. All credit cards accepted. Orders placed by 2 p.m. CST Monday through Wednesday can be shipped the NEXT day for two-day delivery (or overnight upon request). Shipments outside the U.S. are NOT available at this time. Orders close to Christmas holidays may require a few more days. Each portion is frozen and vacuum-packed to seal in the natural juices and flavors, in a reusable Styrofoam cooler.

FAQ provides answers to most customer questions.

County Line restaurants are located in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and El Paso, TX, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Visit www.countyline.com for more information. Media are welcome to visit any County Line location to experience its legendary BBQ; contact Jeanne Albrecht at [email protected] to arrange a visit.

Quotes:

"When several of our readers said they loved the County Line, we decided to check out the two Austin locations…and our readers were right."

SOUTHERN LIVING

"The barbeque ribs, brisket and sausage at the County Line are out of this world! The fragrance of the first giant platter of meat brought to our table was just overwhelming."

CHICAGO DAILY NEWS

