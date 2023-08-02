County National Bank Expanding Service Area to Kalamazoo County

HILLSDALE, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- County National Bank ("CNB") has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years. In order to best serve both our existing and our growing client base, we continually examine the possibilities of new service locations. We are excited to announce that we will be opening a Loan Production Office in Kalamazoo County in the near future.

After thorough research and careful planning, CNB identified the Kalamazoo market because it has great opportunity for the Bank to forge valuable partnerships with new clients. CNB has added two team members that have a deep understanding of the market and a passion for excellence, Travis Grimwood and Trent Pierre, as the spearheads for this expansion.

Travis Grimwood has been appointed to the position of Regional Vice President – Kalamazoo Market Executive. Travis brings nearly 20 years of commercial banking experience to CNB, with his most recent position being Kalamazoo Regional President for another financial institution. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University with a Master's Degree in Business Administration and is involved in the Kalamazoo community through a number of current and past board positions and service club memberships.

Trent Pierre joins CNB as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer. Trent has over 23 years of commercial banking experience, with his most recent position being Vice President Commercial Lending. He is an alumnus of Grand Valley State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance, and he is a graduate of Perry School of Lending at Central Michigan University. Trent is a volunteer for the American Heart Association.

"I am thrilled to announce that County National Bank is expanding into Kalamazoo County," said Joe Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank. "We have the extreme good fortune to grow our client base and add high-quality bankers in the region with the addition of Travis Grimwood and Trent Pierre. At CNB, we have seen success in our expansion efforts because of two truths that we will not deviate from: we must have both the right community and the right people for our community-focused banking model to be successful. In Kalamazoo County and with Travis and Trent, we have the ideal combination for successful growth of both the community and County National Bank."

County National Bank is proud to be a community bank that exceeds the expectations of its clients. We hope that you share our excitement as we increase our ability to meet the needs of local businesses with this expansion. We are committed to providing you with the exceptional service you deserve and expect at all of our locations. If you have any questions or would like information about any of our services or our locations, please call us at 888-322-1088 or visit our website at www.cnbb.bank.

County National Bank is a community bank serving Southern Michigan since 1934, and we can proudly say that we are still deeply committed to and rooted in our local communities. CNB provides personal and business banking products and services and wealth management services to communities located throughout Southern Michigan. CNB currently operates 13 full service offices, two loan production offices, a mortgage lending office, and 19 ATMs in Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo counties.

SOURCE County National Bank